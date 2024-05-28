Google brings AI capabilities to Chromebook Plus laptops





Google showed off new AI tools and features at its developer conference, Google I/O, held in early May. Now, the company is building AI directly into its new Chromebook and Chromebook Plus laptops. Added tools include Google's Gemini Advanced AI Chat, Magic Editor for touching up photos, and a new Game Dashboard for recording gameplay and remapping controls. There's also face and gesture tracking, allowing for hands-free control.

While some of these feature updates are available on standard Chromebooks, all of the new options are available on the higher-end Chromebook Plus models, which typically range in price from $350 to $700. Google introduced the Chromebook Plus laptop category in October 2023 to ensure Chromebook buyers get a base-level set of specs, features, and features. The new Chromebook Plus laptops come with 12 months of Google One AI Premium, which includes Gemini Advanced, Gemini for Google Workspace, 2TB of cloud storage, and all the other features available in the regular Premium plan. For $20 a month, that's a pretty good deal.

Google held an event in New York where they announced new Chromebook and Chromebook Plus models from Acer, HP, and Asus, and more importantly, we got to test out some of the new features. Here are the ones we're most excited about, starting with the new Gaming Dashboard.

Gaming on Chromebooks has grown significantly over the past few years, with the emergence of Chromebook gaming laptops like the $650 Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE pictured above. These laptops come with fast Wi-Fi or Ethernet, 120Hz displays for smoother visuals, and RGB-backlit keyboards. They also support Steam, which is great for cloud gaming, but you can easily get even more games from the Google Play Store.

The new Game Dashboard makes these Chromebooks even better gaming devices. For example, there are tools to remap touchscreen controls to keyboard keys. It also makes it easy to capture and share screenshots and gameplay videos. There's also the option to turn on your webcam and record yourself chatting in the corner of the screen. Just open a game and you'll be taken to the dashboard.

The Game Dashboard is available on all Chromebooks, not just Plus models. Other new features common to all Chromebooks include Google Tasks integration for accessing Google Workspace and to-dos across devices, GIF screen recording with a built-in screen capture tool, and the option to set up a new Chromebook by scanning a QR code with your Android phone.

When you load a game on your Chromebook, you'll be greeted with a new game dashboard that has tools for remapping controls for touch-based games like My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge.

One of the coolest demos was about a future update coming to all Chromebooks. The update adds gesture and face tracking to ChromeOS for hands-free control. You can fully interact with the OS and apps, whether you're writing emails, browsing the web, or playing games, without using a keyboard or touchpad. The demo participant used head movements to move the cursor quickly around the screen, smiled to double-click, and opened his mouth to move the cursor back to the center. It's not perfect yet, but it's still amazing. You can enable these accessibility features today as features using ChromeOS flags.

The Chromebook Plus models will come with most of the new AI features, including a pre-installed Gemini Advanced chatbot app that helps with writing, brainstorming, graphic creation, image generation, document summarization, and code writing.

Google is adding a lot of features to its new Chromebook Plus laptops.

One of the demos was for the upcoming Help Me Read feature, which summarizes web pages and documents and then lets you ask questions to dig in and find the information you're looking for. The demo was a bit slow, but overall it worked fine; however, in CNET's recent testing of Gemini, the chatbot was less accurate than competing products. It probably goes without saying, but when it comes to researching Gemini, or any other chatbot, it's best to double-check your work.

Having Gemini working out of the box is definitely a nice addition, especially for those who haven't yet dabbled in the world of AI. But what makes this update noteworthy are all of the little extras Google has sprinkled into the new Chromebook. CNET has only just started testing some of these new models, so we'll let you know soon which extras are the best.

