CITRIS invites UC Santa Cruz PIs to apply for research support through its Interdisciplinary Innovation Program.





In collaboration with CITRIS and the Banatao Institute, UC Santa Cruz is inviting principal investigators on the Santa Cruz campus to apply for research support through the Interdisciplinary Innovation Program (I2P), formerly known as the CITRIS UCSC Campus Seed Funding Program. Separate from the broader CITRIS Core Seed Funding Initiative, which funds collaborative research across the four CITRIS campuses, I2P focuses on strengthening interdisciplinary connections on the Santa Cruz campus. Through this program, we will fund early-stage research that advances the mission of CITRIS and the Banatao Institute: research into information technologies to address today's pressing societal challenges, with the potential to secure external funding.

The call for proposals will open on the I2P program website on June 13, 2024. The deadline for submissions is August 15, 2024, and awards will be announced in September 2024. Funds will be disbursed immediately following the September announcement.

The 2024-25 program invites proposals focusing on the following areas:

Responsible and ethical technology

The rapid emergence of artificial intelligence applications has reignited many public debates about ethical issues, but these issues are not limited to AI. How can we foster the ethical use and development of all technologies, including robotics/UAVs, autonomous systems, sensors, genetics/bioengineering, etc., across a range of application domains, including transportation, agriculture, healthcare, social media, gaming, and art? Projects that address these issues in innovative ways and/or develop technological solutions to foster ethical use are welcome.

Educational Technology – EdTech

Information technology is said to have great potential to create better and more equitable outcomes and opportunities for all students. We welcome projects that develop innovative EdTech solutions to the challenges facing students, teachers and educational institutions.

Arts and Technology

Technology has become a transformative tool for artists, enabling new ways of expression and connection with audiences. Through experimentation with augmented reality exhibitions and livestreamed performances, artists are leveraging technology to seamlessly move between the digital and physical realms to expand audience reach, promote critique, and protect the arts. Arts & Technology supports projects that explore artistic applications of technology and ideas related to technology and culture with opportunities for public engagement. Collaborative art projects that address or integrate information technology in innovative ways that benefit society are welcomed. This collaboration is also encouraged in the other two focus areas.

To learn more, please join us at one of our upcoming information sessions.

CITRIS and the Banatao Institute create information technology solutions to society's most pressing challenges. Founded in 2001, the Center for Information Technology Research for Society's Benefit (CITRIS) leverages the interdisciplinary research strengths of four UC campuses: Santa Cruz, Berkeley, Davis, and Merced to advance the University of California mission and California's innovative spirit. The institute was created to shorten the pipeline between world-class laboratory research and the development of cutting-edge applications, platforms, companies, and even new industries. For more information, visit the CITRIS website.

