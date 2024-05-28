Opera teams up with Google Cloud to power browser AI with Gemini Models





In the latest AI Feature Drop, the Opera One browser will get access to Google Clouds Gemini model of the Aria browser AI, as well as image generation and text-to-speech features, due to closer cooperation between the two companies and the integration of Google's flagship model.

Oslo, Norway, May 28th – Browser innovator Opera today announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to integrate the Gemini model into its Aria browser AI. Aria is powered by Opera's multi-LLM Composer AI engine, enabling Norwegian businesses to curate the best experience based on users' needs.

Opera's Aria browser AI is unique in that it doesn't just use one provider or LLM: Opera's Composer AI engine processes user intent and can decide which model to use for which task.

Google's Gemini model is their most advanced model, the latest, most powerful and user-friendly LLM. This integration will enable Opera to provide users with the latest information with high performance.

“Our companies have collaborated for more than 20 years and we are pleased to announce this deepening collaboration in the field of generative AI, further strengthening our suite of browser AI services,” said Per Wetterdal, executive vice president of partnerships at Opera.

“We're pleased to further our long-standing collaboration with Opera by advancing their AI innovation in the browser,” said Eva Fors, managing director, Nordics, Google Cloud.

Opera has been working on the potential of Browser AI for over a year now. All of the company's flagship browsers and its gaming browser, Opera GX, now offer access to the new Browser AI. Opera also recently opened a green energy-powered AI data cluster in Iceland with NVIDIA DGX supercomputing to help it rapidly scale its AI program and host the necessary computing in its own facilities. To stay at the forefront of innovation, the company also recently announced its AI Feature Drops program, which allows early adopters to test the latest AI innovations on the Opera One Developer version of the browser.

Image generation and audio output with Aria using Google Cloud

Our latest AI Feature Drop is the result of our collaboration with Google Cloud. As of today, Opera One Developer Aria is providing a free image generation feature, powered by Vertex AI's Imagen 2 model. With this feature drop, Opera's AI will be able to read responses in a conversational format, thanks to Google's groundbreaking text-to-speech model.

“We believe the future of AI will be open, which is why we're providing access to our best infrastructure, AI products, platforms, and foundational models to help organizations chart their course with generative AI,” Fors added.

About the Opera

Opera is a user-centric, innovative software company focused on delivering the best Internet browsing experience on any device. Hundreds of millions of people use the unique, secure features of the Opera web browser on their mobile phone and desktop computer. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is a public company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol OPRA. To download the Opera web browser and access other Opera products, visit opera.com. For more information about Opera, visit investor.opera.com and @InvestorOpera.

