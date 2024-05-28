I want to know if Apple is having trouble hearing due to tinnitus.





Preliminary data shows that more than 77% of people who took part in a major Apple-sponsored study have experienced tinnitus at some point in their lives, and about 15% say they experience ringing in their ears or other sounds that others can't hear and that tinnitus affects them on a daily basis.

In one of the largest studies of its kind, researchers from the University of Michigan collected data from more than 160,000 participants who answered survey questions and completed hearing tests in the Apple Research app since 2019. The goal was to understand the effects of sound exposure through headphones, how tinnitus affects people, and develop new ways to manage the condition.

Rick Neitzel, professor of environmental health sciences at the University of Michigan, said in a press release that trends discovered about people's experiences with tinnitus through the Apple Hearing Study can help us better understand those groups most at risk and ultimately guide efforts to reduce the impacts associated with tinnitus.

Learning trends regarding tinnitus experiences through the Apple Hearing Study can help us better understand the groups most at risk.

Tinnitus is a widespread problem that can impact daily life: For comparison, the National Institute on Deafness and Communication Disorders (NIDCD) estimates that about 10 percent of U.S. adults suffer from some form of tinnitus.

But the way tinnitus caused by exposure to loud noise develops may be changing depending on the devices people use. Tinnitus was once more common among workers exposed to large amounts of noise at work. Over the past decade, noise exposure from listening to music through headphones, attending concerts and sporting events, and other forms of entertainment have become a major concern for researchers. Research to date suggests that listening to music may be the biggest source of noise exposure for people living in urban areas. Apple's iPods, smartphones, and headphones have no doubt played a role in this trend.

As expected, noise trauma, which Apple calls “exposure to excessively high levels of noise,” was identified as the primary cause of tinnitus among subjects in the new study. About 10 percent of people who took part in the Apple-backed study said their tinnitus interfered with their ability to hear clearly. Researchers also found that the duration of tinnitus increased significantly with age; about 36 percent of subjects over the age of 55 experienced persistent tinnitus, compared with 14.7 percent of adults overall. As a coping strategy, more than half of subjects used noise machines or natural sounds to manage their tinnitus.

The University of Michigan said on its website that the research could help develop new products that optimize the hearing experience and reduce the chance of hearing loss. Apple also touts some of its device features as ways its products can help, such as using the Noise app on Apple Watch to get notified when loud sounds around you reach dangerous levels.

The hearing study is one of three projects currently underway through the Apple Research app (the other two are about heart health and menstrual cycles). Hearing study participants must be adults living in the U.S. You don't need to use Apple headphones to take part in the study, except for the specific sounds and tinnitus exercises tailored to AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, AirPods, or EarPods.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2024/5/28/24166143/apple-study-tinnitus-research-app-preliminary-data The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos