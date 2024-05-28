3 Innovative Tech Stocks That Will Give You a 100% Return Within 5 Years





The technology industry is known for innovation. In fact, most investors looking for growth are looking at companies in the software, subscriptions and services sector of the technology market. Recurring revenue streams and pricing power are one of the key aspects that make the Magnificent Seven stocks so attractive. These companies have been able to maintain extremely high profit margins for a very long time with no end in sight.

The point is, picking mid-market companies that have the potential to one day compete for similar positions is where the real money is made. Of course, finding the next tech superstar isn't easy, but that's what every investor is trying to do.

That said, my view is that investors just need to follow innovation in technology and returns will generally follow. Consumers will reward companies that provide excess value, and those companies will reward investors over time. Below are three innovative technology stocks that I believe fit the bill today.

Zoom Video (ZM)

Coming into the height of the pandemic, Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) saw tremendous growth and popularity for the simple reason that more people than ever before were working from home. The company's product was in the right place at the right time as virtual meetings and work-from-home video setups became more commonplace. Not surprisingly, the company's revenues surged in 2021 and 2022 before tapering off somewhat since then.

That's not to say the company is sitting back: It's facing stiff competition from companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG and NASDAQ:GOOGL), which are both expanding their video conferencing platforms, and Zoom faces some challenges.

Zoom posted a 3% increase in earnings in 2024, but an aggressive cost-cutting strategy helped the company's EPS grow 16%. Additionally, the company initiated a share repurchase program worth $1.5 billion and repurchased $150 million worth of shares in the first quarter of 2025.

In the first quarter of 2025, Zoom beat expectations by 1.2% and EPS by 13.5%. Revenue was $1.14 billion, beating expectations by $10 million. Additionally, adjusted earnings per share increased by $1.35, compared to just $0.16 expected. The company also expects revenue growth to average 3.4% annually through 2027.

If Zoom can continue to grow profitably and focus on innovating within its core suite, it's a stock with the potential to accelerate growth over the next few years.

Shopify (Shop)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), one of the world's largest e-commerce platform providers, has delivered impeccable revenue growth and profitability in recent quarters. In this most recent quarter, the company generated $1.9 billion in revenue and free cash flow recovered to $232 million. The company still expects slow growth in Q1 2025, but this doesn't negate the fact that Shopify is a growth stock to own for the next few years.

Shopify's stock has been volatile, fluctuating widely 18 times in the past year. The stock's latest movement suggests that the market considers the news noteworthy but has not changed its perception of the business. Second-quarter revenue growth was expected to be in the high teens, but slightly above normal GMV and revenue raised concerns. However, the company's earnings per share beat expectations, and improved gross margins and positive cash flow were bright highlights amid mixed results.

Oracle (ORCL)

Bull momentum for the AI ​​sector remains strong, with it predicted to contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. Major companies like Nvidia, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are dominating the early gains, but investors are turning to emerging companies like Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL) for exposure to AI.

Oracle has maintained steady growth, with revenue increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 5.92% over the past five years. In the most recent third quarter, revenue increased 7% to $13.3 billion, driven by a 12% annual increase in its core cloud services and license support business, which accounts for more than 75% of total revenue. EPS increased 16% to $1.41, beating expectations for the fifth consecutive quarter. Remaining performance obligations increased 29% to $80 billion.

Oracle's datacenter partner, Team IM, is set to launch its own cloud service in New Zealand on August 1. Director Ian Rogers reported that all the hardware is in place and the Team Cloud project is running about two weeks ahead of schedule. The company aims to be the first hyperscaler to launch locally, and is also preparing a second region north of Auckland. Oracle executives are due to attend the launch event on July 23.

On the date of publication, Chris McDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author in accordance with InvestorPlace.com's Publishing Guidelines.

His passion for investing led Chris McDonald to earn an MBA in Finance and hold a number of management positions in Corporate Finance and Venture Capital over the past 15 years. His previous experience working as a financial analyst and passion for finding undervalued growth opportunities has led him to adopt a conservative, long-term investment view.

