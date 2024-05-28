



Google is rushing to remove a series of false or dangerous answers from its controversial AI-powered search results, including one advising users to eat rocks for nutrition.

The embattled tech giant has faced significant backlash for spreading misinformation since the tool, called “AI Overview”, was launched in the US this month.

Google said the software will reach more than 1 billion users by the end of the year.

In one widely circulated example, AI Overviews responded to the question “How many rocks should children eat?” by falsely claiming that geologists at the University of California, Berkeley recommend eating at least one small rock per day.

Google recommends eating at least one stone a day. X / @

The answer appears to have come from a satirical post in The Onion.

Google says it acts swiftly where appropriate in accordance with its content policies, and is using these examples to drive broader improvements to its systems, some of which are already being rolled out.

“The majority of our AI summaries provide high-quality information with links to explore further on the web,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement. Many of the examples we saw were unusual queries, and some were doctored or impossible to reproduce.

Google said many of the odd responses were examples of so-called data voids, a lack of quality information available online for a particular query.

The company said it makes thousands of improvements to its search features every year.

As reported by The Washington Post, the chatbot, which critics say could be devastating for news publishers, has sparked some bizarre responses, including telling users to add glue to their pizza sauce and claiming that cigarettes are good for children.

Google falsely claimed that former President Andrew Johnson earned 14 degrees from colleges he never attended. X / @

According to Google's AI overview, mixing cheese into the sauce will add moisture to the cheese, making the sauce more likely to dry out, and adding about 1/8 cup of a non-toxic adhesive to the sauce will make it stickier.

The adhesive recommendation appears to have been taken from an 11-year-old Reddit post about how to stop cheese from sliding off pizza.

AI experts warn that the rapidly growing technology comes with huge risks, ranging from spreading misinformation through false claims of so-called hallucinations to potentially threatening the very existence of humanity.

AI Overviews allegedly claimed Google was violating antitrust laws. X/@bcmerchant

Gergely Orosz, author of the Pragmatic Engineer newsletter, said that Google Search is Google's flagship product and cash cow. It's the only trait Google needs to remain relevant, trustworthy, and useful. But examples of how AI concepts are turning Google Search into garbage are all over my timeline.

In one case, AI Overviews alleged that former U.S. President Andrew Johnson, who died in 1875, received 14 degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, including one in 2012.

Johnson never attended the school.

Google's AI-powered results also answered the question, “How many Muslim presidents has the United States had?” by falsely claiming there was only one Muslim president: Barack Hussein Obama.

Google said AI Overview will reach more than 1 billion users worldwide by the end of the year. AP Google CEO Sundar Pichai AP

Technology journalist Brian Merchant posted a screenshot of Google's proprietary AI search results, citing a pending Department of Justice lawsuit, alleging that the company is violating antitrust laws.

A previous version of Google's AI chatbot, “Bard,” made similar claims back in November.

The Post could not immediately verify the authenticity of all the screenshots.

The fact that it's so hard to tell which AI Overviews are real and which are fake (and yes, I understand that Google can check them but the public can't) is itself a huge risk of misinformation, says Lily Ray, an online search expert who has tracked down several examples of real and doctored answers from AI Overviews on her own X account.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/05/28/business/google-moving-to-remove-bizarre-ai-search-results-like-telling-users-to-eat-rocks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos