Leading Biopharmaceutical Company Partners with Domino to Advance SCE





Domino Launches SCE Coalition with Leading Biopharmaceutical Customers and Launches Domino Flows and RevX: Life Sciences Edition to Help Transform the Clinical Analytics Field

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Domino Data Lab, provider of the leading Enterprise AI platform trusted by leading AI-driven companies, today announced the launch of a new Statistical Computing Environment (SCE) coalition to overcome clinical research silos and accelerate approval of new life-saving therapies, and introduced new platform capabilities for life sciences customers. At RevX: Life Sciences Edition this week, the company will showcase its latest platform offering with the addition of Domino Flows.

Modern pharmaceutical R&D requires teams to adopt an open, cloud-based architecture for all data science and analytics work, with governance built in for quality and compliance. To achieve this, the SCE Coalition is convening experts from leading biopharmaceutical companies to build new workflows and methodologies that will transform the clinical analytics and SCE fields. Founding members of the Coalition include three of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies.

“We are incredibly proud to help our customers bring life-saving new therapies to market faster,” said Nick Elprin, CEO and co-founder of Domino Data Lab, “and are honored to be part of the SCE Coalition to help accelerate innovation across the industry.”

Starting this week, Domino's will host ongoing SCE Coalition meetings to guide industry best practices, reimagine the future of clinical technology, and discuss business requirements for modernizing SCE in the AI ​​era.

The SCE Coalition's key focus areas are:

Workflow Management: Setting a new standard for fully GxP-compliant Quality Control (QC) workflows for clinical trial QC projects and tasks in a uniform, traceable and accurate manner. Reproducibility: Lowering the barrier to demonstrating 100% reproducibility of statistical results, including all artifacts and dependencies, in accordance with health authority requirements. Research Analytics: Developing new ways to further accelerate clinical trials by providing end users and decision makers with the key metrics they need to take action sooner.

Accelerating Life Sciences Innovation with Integrated Solutions The introduction of Domino Flows provides customers with new orchestration capabilities to automate complex, multi-step calculations and workflows at scale across the entire AI lifecycle. Built on Domino's flexible platform architecture, Flows accelerates statistical programming, computational bioscience and machine learning while responsibly orchestrating workflows and outputs with security, governance and regulatory compliance to accelerate time to value.

Within SCE, Flows helps accelerate clinical research with reliability and accountability, regardless of the size of the program, deliverables, or stakeholders. Flows enables clinical researchers to easily develop and run research programs across different languages, with complex dependencies between programs and datasets. Flows allows them to visualize these dependencies in a graph, run studies in an automated and reproducible manner, and ensure that all outputs are properly versioned and tied to the specific programs and people who created them.

In addition to Flows, Domino unveiled a suite of advanced platform capabilities designed to increase productivity and accelerate innovation for its life sciences customers.

Integrated quality control (QC) goal tracking enables seamless, traceable management of clinical studies, enhancing accountability and accelerating outcomes. An enhanced Git integration interface provides a more intuitive experience for statistical programmers, improving version control and spurring innovation. Nextfuse, a Nextflow plugin developed by KSM Technology Partners, improves scalability and cost control, enabling efficient creation, execution and monitoring of Nextflow bioinformatics pipelines.

RevX: Key Learnings for AI Leaders Driving Innovation in Life Sciences Domino also announced the lineup for RevX: Life Sciences Edition, the premier enterprise AI event tailored for data science and IT leaders in the biopharmaceutical space. Scheduled for May 30 at Convene Commerce Square in Philadelphia, the event will focus on accelerating clinical submissions, driving innovation in preclinical research, and leveraging the latest advancements in data science, AI, and GenAI.

Participants will benefit from strategic insights and operational perspectives to rapidly and cost-effectively modernize their SCEs, and will gain practical templates and methodologies that can be applied immediately.

Notable speakers include:

Sol Rashidi, Data & AI Strategic Advisor Eileen Ching, Senior Director, Biostatistical Technical Capability Delivery, GSK Saurin Mehta, Senior Director, Technology, GSK Albert Park, Senior Director, Bioinformatics Engineering, Moderna Jeev Kiriella, Head of Commercial Data Science, AI/ML Products, Merck Ronen Artzi, Technology Innovation Leader, Oncology Data Science & AI, AstraZeneca Diya Wynn, Responsible AI Leader, AWS Michael Harnish, President, KSM Technology Partners Keith Parent, CEO, Court Square Group Nick Elprin, CEO and Co-Founder, Domino

Registration for this opportunity to learn from and network with pioneers shaping the future of enterprise AI in biopharma is now open at https://domino.ai/revx/philadelphia .

Dominoes for Clinical Research

Domino's unique approach to delivering SCE optimally uses cloud-native technology to balance the control and governance required for GxP while maintaining the flexibility essential to drive clinical trial efficiency. Domino is specifically designed to meet the rigorous compliance standards of the life sciences industry, providing automated reproducibility and auditability without compromising data access. This enables biopharmaceutical organizations to standardize and effectively unleash the power of data science and advanced analytics across the clinical trial lifecycle, ultimately accelerating time to market for new drugs and vaccines.

availability

Domino Flows will be available in public preview in June. Domino's integrated quality control (QC) goal tracking and simplified Git integration interface are both available today. Nextfuse is currently available from KSM Technology Partners.

Additional resources

About Domino Data Lab Domino Data Lab helps the largest AI-driven enterprises build and operate AI at scale. Domino's enterprise AI platform combines the flexibility AI teams demand with the visibility and control enterprises want. Domino enables a repeatable, agile ML lifecycle for faster, more responsible AI impact at lower cost. Domino enables global enterprises to develop better medicines, grow more productive crops, develop more competitive products, and more. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by leading investors including Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, In-Q-Tel, NVIDIA, and Snowflake. For more information, visit www.domino.ai.

SOURCE Domino Data Lab

