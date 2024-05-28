Chromebook Plus now includes 1 year of Google One AI Premium





Google introduced the Chromebook Plus in October, bringing with it the next set of software, both AI and some impressive convenience enhancements to ChromeOS and hardware. Notably, when you buy a Chromebook Plus, you get 12 months of Google One AI Premium for free. The Plus hardware is available now starting at $349 (down from $399).

Other Google AI Features

The new AI features, introduced alongside ChromeOS 125, start with the ability to generate images. When video conferencing in any app, you can open the mic/camera control “pod” on the shelf to create a custom background. “Image” adds one of eight themes to the blur option, including a stylish office, terrain, or dreamy landscape. Each has a ” [valley] Shine [river]”Inspire me” buttons from Glowscapes. Each has a few predefined options, and there is also a random “Inspire me” button.

Generate wallpaper works similarly: right-click on the desktop > Wallpaper and Style Settings > Wallpaper > Created with AI.

Just like on desktop Chrome, you can right-click in most text fields and type a prompt to invoke “Help me write.” If you select text you've already written, right-clicking will reveal a “Rewrite” box with options to Rephrase, Emojify, Shorten, Elaborate, and Formalize. You can also type a prompt, such as “make it more confident.”

Finally, the Google Photos app offers a Magic Editor experience optimized for large screens and mouse/keyboard input: you can move, resize, or erase parts of a photo, and apply sky, golden hour, and other “contextual presets.”

Gemini+ AI Premium

Also, the Gemini app gemini.google.com will be pinned to the dock and Progressive Web Apps will open their own windows for a more dedicated experience, and Google is positioning this as Gemini built into the Chromebook Plus.

This ties into the fact that any Chromebook Plus purchase will get you 12 months of Google One AI Premium for free, which includes access to Gemini Advanced with Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemini in Workspace (Gmail, Drive, Docs, etc.). This $240 offer applies to new Chromebook Plus purchases starting today, even if you previously took advantage of the standard two-month trial or are already paying for AI Premium.

And through the end of the year, new Chromebook Plus owners are getting 12 months of the Google One AI Premium plan for free, which includes access to Gemini Advanced, Gemini for Workspace, 2TB of storage, and more.

What's new in ChromeOS?

Apart from AI, the calendar widget on the shelf now has Google Tasks integration on top of the month view, the screen recorder now has a GIF (rather than video) option, and launcher search now leverages OCR (optical character recognition) on local images downloaded to the Files app – for example, searching for “milk” will bring up store receipts.

On the gaming side, there's a Game Dashboard with game capture functionality exclusive to the Chromebook Plus. In addition to taking screenshots, you can record gameplay videos or videos of yourself playing using the front camera and narration. While playing Android games, Game Controls lets you map touchscreen actions to key commands.

Google also makes it easy to set up if you have an Android phone: Scan the QR code to share your Wi-Fi and Google account credentials with your Chromebook.

