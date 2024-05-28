Defense Innovation Unit funds sea-based launch pad





The Defence Innovation Unit selected Spaceport Company to demonstrate the ability to rapidly send cargo and satellites into orbit using sea-based launch platforms.

The Woodbridge, Virginia-based company is building floating launchers that would allow private companies and the Defense Department to fly payloads offshore, a concept that's especially important amid unprecedented launch rates that are causing congestion at U.S. firing ranges.

The sea-based launch platform is a strategically important capability that will expand launch access over the equator while allowing for agile launch coordination and avoiding highly trafficked airspace, DIU said in a May 28 statement announcing the contract.

The award is part of DIU's Novel Responsive Space Delivery initiative, which aims to prototype commercial solutions that support responsive and precise space launch capabilities, including using rockets to send cargo from one point on Earth to another, between two satellites in orbit, or from one location in space to another.

“Responsive, reliable logistics and persistent lines of communication are essential to the warfighter,” Austin Baker, deputy portfolio director for DIU's space portfolio, said in a statement. “By prototyping commercial solutions for the delivery of cargo and other supplies to, through and from space, we are providing the joint force with new methods for sustainment that directly address this need and provide a unique competitive advantage.”

DIU first solicited bids for the effort in June 2023, and Baker said the project has received strong response from industry. The award to The Spaceport Company is the first of several announcements.

The company demonstrated its sea launch concept in May 2023, launching four payloads from a mobile launch pad floating in the Gulf of Mexico. Last year, DIU's National Security Innovation Capital Program awarded the company another $1.5 million contract to further develop launch infrastructure.

DIU's work will feed into several ongoing DOD efforts that are looking at using civilian capabilities to rapidly transport cargo around the world and respond to real-time threats in space through dynamic launch and on-orbit operations, including the Space Force's rocket cargo effort and the Tactical Response Space program.

Courtney Albon is a space and emerging technology reporter for C4ISRNET. She has covered the U.S. military since 2012, focusing on the Air Force and Space Force. She has reported on some of the Department of Defense's most significant acquisition, budget and policy challenges.

