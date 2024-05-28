Hands-on: Chromebook Plus is Google's push for affordable AI





Did you know that your computer has artificial intelligence? Didn't you? What does that mean? We've been bombarded with AI marketing from every tech company, from Microsoft and Nvidia to laptop manufacturers and even thermal paste sellers. Even if you manage to avoid AI attacks by using something like a Chromebook, you're still going to get bombarded with AI attacks from Google.

The company has been incorporating Gemini (formerly Bard) AI tools into most of its high-profile products, including Chrome and Android, and the Chromebook Plus, a premium ChromeOS laptop announced last year, will be Google's flagship platform for Gemini's top-of-the-line products, with some tools and options not available anywhere else.

Considering that all of this happened just a week after Microsoft's much-hyped Copilot+ hardware, a private-label device that gives access to cutting-edge generative AI tools, this just seems like Google and Microsoft going head-to-head in a good ol' fashioned tech war. (Not to mention Google's all-in on AI I/O presentation.) Copilot and Gemini have a lot in common, but Google is emphasizing that its tools will come at a much lower entry price: the cheapest Chromebook that meets the Plus designation will cost just $350 and come with a year of premium AI features for free.

So what are they? Let's take a closer look. These tools are scattered throughout the Chromebook Plus interface, but are available as more standard chat prompts by clicking the Gemini button on the taskbar.

“Help me write” text generation

If you're convinced that AI has the power to save you time in office-style work, this will undoubtedly be a big draw. Gemini's text-based prompts don't offer anything we've never seen before in Copilot or similar systems, but they're incredibly fast and available almost anywhere you'll find a Chrome browser, as well as in all slightly skinned web apps on ChromeOS. Users can type directly into the text-generated prompt, modify the existing text (such as “shorten this headline”), or choose from a quick list of auto-generated suggestions.

In trying this out, it was impressive in terms of speed, but also had the usual issues that generative AI users are accustomed to at this point: It was easy to get Gemini to create a PowerPoint (or Google Slides) presentation for me on a particular topic, but I still had to go through it, revise it, and remove irrelevant information. While it wasn't as magical as the Google presentation promised, it certainly saved me a lot of time.

Magic Editor for Google Photos

Owners of Google's Pixel phones have had access to some of these advanced photo editing tools for some time, but now Chromebook Plus owners will have them too. The tools are particularly impressive when working on the larger screen, letting you move, resize, and otherwise tweak objects (including people) and have the rest of the image automatically adjust accordingly.

As someone who has used Photoshop for decades, I was impressed by the system's ability to quickly select relevant objects and accurately paint over backgrounds. I can do this myself, but Magic Editor does it 10x faster and without immediately noticeable artifacts. As a Windows user on my work machine, I'm really jealous that this feature isn't available on non-Chromebook Plus devices.

AI-generated wallpapers and backgrounds for video calls

These are interesting options, but categorically useless in Google's demo. The Chromebook interface lets Plus users input their own AI-generated wallpaper for free. It's something that doesn't seem to happen often, and it's something of an afterthought to Google's powerful AI system, but hey, everyone wants cool wallpapers.

Video backgrounds are perhaps more relevant to everyday use. The same system can generate backgrounds to be displayed behind you in video conferences. No green screen is required. This generation is a new feature here. Nearly all video chat systems give you the option to set a custom background. However, a Google representative said the tool is platform-agnostic. It will work fine with browser-based Zoom or Teams running on ChromeOS, as well as Google Meet.

Get 2TB of cloud storage and one year of Gemini Advanced

Android phones and Chromebooks often come with freebies from Google. For example, a current promotion is offering 100GB of Google One storage and three months of YouTube Premium with the purchase of a Chromebook. If you buy a Chromebook Plus model starting today, you'll get 12 months of free access to the Google One AI tier, which includes Gemini Advanced and 2TB of Google Drive remote storage. After one year, it'll cost $19.99.

Gemini Advanced includes the more general “Help me write” tools mentioned above and are available in the Chrome browser on any platform. Other more specific tools like Magic Editor and AI Wallpaper are only available on Chromebook Plus hardware.

Other new features coming to Chromebooks

In addition to the AI-centric announcements, Google also showed off new features that will be coming to all current Chromebooks via a free software update.

GIF recording

ChromeOS has a built-in screen recorder that can output in GIF format, something my fellow tech writers will appreciate.

Game Dashboard and Touchscreen Control Remapping

ChromeOS will have an Xbox Game Bar-style interface for playing web-based, local (including Android games downloaded from the Play Store), and streamed (RIP, Stadia) games. More notably, the system will include tools to map touchscreen controls to a mouse and keyboard, allowing you to play phone-only or controller-only games on your laptop.

Michael Crider/The Foundry

Michael Crider/The Foundry

Michael Crider/The Foundry

It's a feature we haven't seen before in third-party tools, but it's still a nice addition, and one that gamers will be happy to have, even if their Chromebook already has a touchscreen.

Google Tasks integration in the taskbar

Clicking on the clock in the taskbar brings up a mini calendar and easily displays Google Tasks for the account you're logged in to. It's super handy, but as a Google Keep fan, it's a shame. The graveyard is coming…

Faster Chromebook setup for Android users

If you buy a new Chromebook and have an Android phone, you can scan the QR code with your phone to sync all of your relevant Google data, including Wi-Fi networks and passwords.

More features coming to Chromebooks

Google also demoed a number of new tools it hopes to offer to Chromebook users later this year, perhaps most impressively the ability to combine voice input with “AI-powered” face scanning, allowing users to control much of the interface hands-free: for example, a user could dictate an email message, move their head slightly to guide the cursor to the “Send” button, then curve their mouth to the left to click.

It's a bit clunky, yes, and I think it's an attempt to avoid building expensive accessibility tech (like dedicated eye-tracking sensors) into budget Chromebooks. But clunky or not, the live demo looks promising. It'll be interesting to see if this feature makes it to a release candidate, or if it slowly fades into the background of the news, as these features sometimes do.

In addition to “Help me write,” Google is also working on “Help me read,” powered by Gemini, which is essentially the same as ChatGPT's auto-generated summary, but for the specific website or document you're viewing. It'll help with a kind of automatic speed reading, but again, this will be limited to Chromebook Plus models, at least initially.

Google is working on a system that will allow you to automatically pick up where you left off when you log into your Chromebook. This is similar to a browser that remembers all the tabs you had open when you closed it, but with multiple apps and files, and will be compatible across devices where possible. Here's an example of reading a long article on iOS and resuming it on your Chromebook. Various apps and tools already do this, but it would be nice if it was a bit more seamless.

New Chromebook models (sort of)

Google's presentation and demo area featured several new Chromebooks that have recently been released. They're all basic machines, just light updates to existing hardware. Most notably, the cheapest Chromebook with all the Plus goodies has been reduced in price to $349.99, down from $399.99 late last year.

Chromebook Plus devices should have at least a Core i3 12th Gen / Ryzen 3 7000 CPU or better, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a Full HD IPS screen, and a 1080p webcam. Seven new Plus models were announced today from Acer, Asus, and HP. But again, nothing surprising here. They all seem to be minor chassis updates and CPU enhancements.

Michael Crider/The Foundry

Michael Crider/The Foundry

Michael Crider/The Foundry

The most interesting model remains Acer's “gaming Chromebook,” the 516 GE, which PCWorld reviewed last month. Keep in mind, though, that ChromeOS is web-centric, so you'll only get the most out of its gaming keyboard and high-refresh screen if you have access to full-fledged cloud-based gaming like GeForce Now or Xbox Game Pass. Other models have previously appeared on this list, including the Asus Plus CX34 and Acer Spin 714.

Michael Crider/The Foundry

Michael Crider/The Foundry

Michael Crider/The Foundry

I also tried the Asus Chromebook CM30, a MediaTek-based tablet with a Surface-style keyboard and kickstand. It's worth noting that this is not a Chromebook Plus machine. And it's obvious. It was heavy-duty in the demo, too. Chromebooks generally require much less RAM than Windows laptops. But ChromeOS has become so resource-hungry that I think the battery-sapping Arm processor and eMMC storage in this 10-inch tablet was overwhelmed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcworld.com/article/2344805/chromebook-plus-is-googles-push-for-affordable-ai.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos