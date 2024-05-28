Innovative Student Startup Wins $80,000 Prize at CCNY Zahn Center Demo Week – CUNY Newswire





Eight student-led startups from the City University of New York and CUNY won $80,000 in prize money at the Zahn Innovation Center and Standard Chartered Bank Women in Tech Incubator Competition.

Zahn Centers 2024 Demo Week gave the 14 finalists the opportunity to present to a panel of expert judges and compete for prizes to continue developing their startups. Demo Week was the culmination of a semester-long extracurricular incubator program and was attended by more than 55 CCNY and CUNY undergraduate and graduate students, as well as community colleagues.

The event also marked the 10th anniversary of Standard Chartered Bank and the Zahn Center's partnership at CCNY, a collaboration that has promoted innovation and gender equality.

The WiT Incubator Competition’s long-standing partnership with Standard Chartered Bank has played a key role in fostering entrepreneurial ambitions among students, and Kecia Hudson, Managing Director of the Zahn Centre Standard Chartered Bank Women in Tech Programs, said, “We look forward to continuing to support the next generation of business leaders through our joint initiatives.”

This year's group of teams reflects the Zahn Innovation Center's influence across campuses and the CUNY system, with many of the finalist teams coming out of previous programs, said Chris Bobko, executive director of the Zahn Innovation Center, including ongoing partnerships with CiPASS, the Biomedical Engineering Society Biodesign Challenge, Blackstone Launchpad, CUNY Startups or the Capstone Engineering Design course.

Following a series of in-person events hosted by Standard Chartered Bank and Dechert LLP, the panel of judges awarded four winners with $15,000 grand prizes and four winners with $5,000 runner-up prizes.

The winners and team members are (all CCNY unless otherwise noted):

Kaylie Hardware Grand Prize: CarbonCLAIR — Fares Al-lahabi (sophomore, mechanical engineering, Manhattan College), Elsa Cobaj (sophomore, Maine), Dominick Gordon (junior, computer science), Naeema Haque (graduating senior, environmental earth system science), and Jeremie Laveau (junior, Maine). CarbonCLAIR is a carbon capture system that sustainably filters particulate matter, improving air quality and life in vulnerable urban areas with high respiratory needs while meeting building code requirements.

“This win validates the success of our efforts and supports CarbonCLAIR's vision for the future. Combined with our recent collaboration with Mount Sinai, we are ready to seek new funding to scale up and make a real impact on air quality and sustainability,” said Al Rahabi.

ZoneCast (2nd Place) — Karim Toufiq (2023 CCNY graduate, Economics) and Miguel Carpio (2023 College of Saint Rose graduate). ZoneCast is a camera system designed to bring a professional, advanced style of play to amateur baseball.

Standard Chartered Women + Tech Award Winners: Easy Meets —Marwah Alzandani, senior business student at College of Staten Island, Basmalla Attia, senior business and political science student at Baruch College, and Adam Kostandy, senior computer science student at CSI. Easy Meets is a marketplace that simplifies meeting and travel planning for groups and individuals and provides businesses with valuable information about potential customers.

“We are honored to be recognized for our innovative work,” said Alzandani. “This experience has provided us with invaluable guidance, support, opportunities and resources. We are extremely grateful to the Zahn Center and Standard Chartered, and look forward to using this experience to create even more positive change.”

AutoTENS (2nd place) – Comprised of sophomore Rachel Ioffe, junior Matthew Saw, seniors Asala Ahmad and Tejaswini Sudhakar, all biomedical engineering majors, and computer science sophomore Arihant Tiwari, AutoTENS is a biotechnology startup focused on automating lower back pain relief.

Zahn Social Grand Prize Winner: Inclusify was comprised of fourth-year computer science majors Najia Jahan, Myesha Mahazabeen, and Bryan Martinez. Inclusify is a comprehensive video resume web application designed to help job seekers, especially those with ASD and developmental disabilities, effectively showcase their unique stories and strengths by creating personalized video resumes.

“Working with Inclusify has been truly transformative for us as we plan to collaborate with Goodwill organizations,” said Mahzabeen. “What we learned at the Zahn Innovation Center and our empathy-first approach to design have helped Inclusify become a product that truly serves and empowers its users.”

EmployAble (second place) was comprised of fourth-year computer science students Kazi Sadman and James Zou. EmployAble is a performance observation platform used in vocational rehabilitation programs.

Zahn Software Grand Prize Winner: ArenaUnity —Samin Chowdhury (sophomore, Computer Science), Daniel Shmir (sophomore, Financial Mathematics, Baruch), and Daniel Ukolov (third-year, Statistics and Quantitative Modeling). ArenaUnity is an app that connects players with impromptu sports matches and compatible teammates.

“I learned the importance of adaptability in the face of challenges and changing circumstances,” Choudhury said. Startups often encounter unexpected obstacles, market shifts, and feedback that require them to quickly pivot. Being able to adapt to new information and adjust your strategy accordingly is crucial to surviving and thriving in the dynamic startup ecosystem.

Savvy (second place) was comprised of freshmen Melody Lew (Baruch College, Department of Operations Management and Analytics), Ryan Lau, and Kevin Wang (both from CCNY's Department of Computer Science). Savvy is an AI-powered website that provides personalized tech product recommendations to online shoppers.

The final jury consisted of:

Evelina Bonfim, Senior Financial Analyst, Booking Holdings; Natasha Kwakwa, Global Head of Community Impact, Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank; and Peter Zahn, Co-Founder and VP of Strategy, Local Policy Lab.

