How to avoid AI overviews in Google Search: 3 easy ways





Chris Jackson/Getty Images

If you've used Google Search in the past few weeks, you may have noticed a new feature: when you search for something, instead of taking you directly to a related link (or paid ad), the search engine now shows you an AI-generated summary, and in some cases, that summary might contain the answer you're looking for.

To generate these summaries, Google combines answers from different websites into a concise “summary” that addresses the user's question. According to Google, the AI-generated summaries are only shown if “the answer is likely to be particularly helpful.” But in my experience, the summaries are often just wrong, so I quickly scroll past them.

Plus: 5 useful AI features announced by Google for the Chromebook Plus

I'm not alone.

Google's official support forums are flooded with posts from users asking how to turn off Google AI responses because they get in the way of Googlers getting the results they want, or because the information they provide is inappropriate, but Google is quick to lock those posts and disable comments.

So what if you don’t want to deal with the Google AI brief?

Like the notorious Meta AI, there is no official way to turn it off. However, like Meta AI, there are some workarounds you can try.

3 Ways to Avoid AI Summarization in Google Search Web Views

The first way to get around Google's AI summarization is by adding a new tab to the top of your search results. When you search for something, tabs appear above the results that allow you to narrow your search: images, videos, news, shopping, etc. But now they've added a new tab labeled “Web,” which when clicked takes you directly to the web search results for your query.

Also, how to sign up for Google Labs and 5 reasons why you should sign up

This requires an extra step, but it's an effective way to avoid having the AI ​​answer your questions.

2. Extensions

Second, several developers have written Chrome extensions that attempt to thwart Google's AI, though this is a desktop-only solution since you can't install extensions on Chrome for Android.

Since Google searches are HTML pages, and any part of an HTML page can be removed by the browser, these extensions simply turn off that part of the page. You can find these extensions by going to the settings menu in the top right, hovering over “Extensions,” and selecting “Visit Chrome Web Store.”

The extensions are listed with names like “Hide AI Overviews” and “Bye Bye, Google AI.”

3. Use this search shortcut

Finally, you can set your browser to automatically default to the aforementioned “Web view” every time. If you're using Chrome, right-click on the address bar and select “Manage search engines”. Scroll down and find “Add”. At this point, a new search shortcut will be created. You can name it anything you want; make it something easy to remember. Do the same for your shortcut, but use the following URL: https://www.google.com/search?q=%s&udm=14. Once you do this, Google search will automatically default to Web view, at least when searching from the address bar.

Google likely won't offer users an official way to opt out of the feature, and businesses won't be able to opt out of appearing in AI Overview either. On a page answering the question “How can I stop my content from appearing in AI Overview?”, Google's non-answer simply says, “AI Overview provides a preview of a topic or query based on a variety of sources, including web sources, and is therefore subject to the preview controls in Search.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/how-to-avoid-ai-overviews-in-google-search-three-easy-ways/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos