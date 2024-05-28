Accenture Completes Acquisition of Customer Management IT and SirfinPA





The deal was announced on Dec. 22 and closed shortly after Accenture acquired Interella Consulting, also based in Italy and focused on public sector innovation.

Founded in 2010, the two companies are key players in the Italian IT sector and known for their activities across the country's judicial ecosystem. With offices in Rome, Naples and Rende (Cosenza), they support the judicial and public safety sectors with a multidisciplinary team of more than 300 technology experts.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

AccentureAccenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading enterprises, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services to create measurable value at speed and scale. We have approximately 742,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world's leading companies driving that change through strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capabilities. With a broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, we have a unique ability to deliver measurable results. With these capabilities, a culture of shared success and a 360-degree approach to value creation, we help our clients reimagine and build lasting relationships they trust. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our customers, each other, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

