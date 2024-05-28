Verizon adds Peacock and YouTube Premium to special streaming offers





Start streaming! NBCUniversal's Peacock and YouTube Premium are the two latest streaming options Verizon is touting to wireless customers as the carrier continues its strategy of using special promotions on its content services to boost revenue and, ideally, customer loyalty.

Verizon will offer YouTube Premium as one of its monthly myPlan benefits, allowing customers to sign up for the service for $10 per month, a 30% saving over the regular $13.99 per month price. YouTube Premium allows users to watch videos without ads and download videos to watch later offline. It also includes full access to YouTube Music Premium. The new benefit will be available starting May 30, and Verizon has exclusive rights in its wireless segment to sell YouTube Premium packages in this way in the US.

Verizon also announced that Peacock will join Verizon's +play content hub. This isn't a discount; through +play, you'll pay the regular price of $5.99/month for ad-supported Peacock Premium (rising to $7.99 in July) and $11.99/month for Premium Plus (rising to $13.99). Through Verizon's myPlan, you'll get a $15/month credit toward +play services for every $10/month you pay, which is a $5 discount, but this only makes sense if you subscribe to another service in addition to Peacock.

With the current myPlan offer, Verizon wireless customers can get the ad-supported Netflix-Max bundle for $10 per month (a 40% savings) and the Disney bundle of Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (with ads) and ESPN+ for $10 per month (33% cheaper than Disney's package that includes ad-supported Disney+). Additionally, Verizon is currently offering the Disney bundle at no extra cost for six months to customers who switch to its Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plans.

In these reseller deals, Verizon typically pays its partners the wholesale price per subscriber. To date, Verizon has added a total of 13 million video subscribers, according to Frank Boulven, chief revenue officer for Verizon Consumer Group.

“Customers want three things from their wireless plans: control, flexibility and choice,” said Boulven. “They want the ability to change their mind every month. They don't want to be locked in for two years.” He also noted that there's value in being able to pay for multiple streamers on one bill.

Other subscription add-ons available through Verizon's myPlan for $10 per month each are Apple One (Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud+), Apple Music Family, Walmart+ (which includes Paramount+), 100GB/month of mobile hotspot data, and unlimited cloud storage.

Also on Tuesday, Verizon announced its Ultimate Phone Upgrade program, offering customers on its unlimited Ultimate Wireless plans promotions on the best phones and devices when they trade in their old phones or devices.

