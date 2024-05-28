New features for Google Pay (I/O 2024)





Today, hundreds of millions of people in more than 180 countries use Google Pay to securely check out when shopping at their favorite retailers. At Google I/O 2024, we previewed some of the new features coming to Google Pay and how you can use them to give your customers an even richer, more accessible payment experience, as well as improved APIs that simplify payment integrations.

Read on for an overview of what was covered at the event, and also watch the session recording on YouTube: Everything you need to know about Google Pay and Wallet.

Buy now, pay later integration

We recently began supporting “Buy Now, Pay Later” with Affirm and Zip in the U.S. Industry research shows that “Buy Now, Pay Later” improves customer acquisition, conversion, and retention, helping you achieve your business goals.

For most merchants, “Buy now, pay later” will be an option they can offer to users right away, and they can manage the integration from the Google Pay & Wallet console.

Figure 1: Example of a “buy now, later” purchase flow with Google Pay

Check the Google Pay button for details

At I/O last year, we introduced dynamic Google Pay buttons that display the card networks and last four digits of a customer's last used payment method directly on the button. This context has led to up to 40% more transactions and consistently improved conversions.

We're upgrading the Google Pay button to display card art and the card issuer's name, providing a richer, more delightful user experience. We're also extending this dynamic experience to UI implementations beyond buttons to provide important context everywhere Google Pay is offered. These changes will begin rolling out in the US later this year.

Figure 2: The new Google Pay button shows improved card art, issuer name, and the four-digit number of the last card used.

We're also adding dynamic copy to various Google Pay button types across the web, which displays user card identifiers, such as the last four digits of the card number, on the face of the button.

Figure 3: Example of the Google Pay Web API dynamic copy function

Pay more safely with Google Pay

Google Pay leverages the security features of leading payment networks to ensure that merchants have zero fraud liability for eligible transactions. We've expanded this benefit by rolling out merchant liability shifting for eligible Visa online transactions using Google Pay. Enable this liability shifting quickly and easily in the Google Pay & Wallet console.

Figure 4: Enabling fraud liability protection from the Google Pay & Wallet console

API improvements for increased productivity

As part of our commitment to delivering a secure and convenient payments platform with a great developer experience, we're constantly building new ways to improve the integration experience with Google Pay.

Preview your Google Pay button in the creation interface

Google Pay buttons now support Jetpack Compose's Preview feature, which makes it easy to try out different button types, styles, and placements during development without having to compile and run your application on an Android device. To get started, simply add the @Preview annotation to the composable that holds the PayButton view in your layout.

Tokenized card support in the test suite

Last year, Google introduced the PSP Test Card, an upgrade to its Google Pays testing suite that allows users to validate comprehensive payment flows, including successful and failed transactions due to fraud, declines, insufficient funds, and more.

We have now expanded our test card suite to support device-bound tokens and provide a basic test pass for more comprehensive testing.

Figure 5: Test suite now includes support for tokenized cards

Troubleshoot integrations more effectively

Of course, not everything goes smoothly in software development. To help with this, error messages returned by our APIs are now more user-friendly, making it easier to understand and debug issues with your app. Additionally, when paying with Google Pay, we'll provide clearer notifications to users about temporary errors that may occur during the payment process.

Figure 6: A sample application showing an interface based on errors that occur during a payment transaction with Google Pay.

