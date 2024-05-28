Cases of business transformation using AI in Japan





This blog is part of our AI Worldwide series, highlighting customer stories from around the world. Read more stories from India, Australia, New Zealand, France, and Brazil.

The transformative power of AI is now evident across the globe. Once considered a futuristic technology until recently, AI-powered business transformation is playing out across all sectors. It is clear that mastering AI is essential to remain competitive, and Japan has risen to the challenge. Buoyed by robust infrastructure, advanced technological capabilities, and significant government support for AI initiatives, Japan ranks second on the Asia Pacific AI Readiness Index.1

To support this progress, Microsoft plans to invest $2.9 billion over the next two years to expand its hyperscale cloud computing and AI infrastructure in Japan, marking Microsoft's largest investment in Japan since opening its first international office here 46 years ago.

The investment will also focus on cultivating AI digital skills, which Microsoft aims to provide to more than 3 million people in Japan within three years across full-time and part-time employees, developers and students, particularly women. In partnership with the Japanese government, we will open the first Microsoft Research Asia Lab in Tokyo, which will focus on embodied AI, social AI well-being and scientific discovery aimed at strengthening cybersecurity defenses in response to Japan's updated national security strategy.

Building a foundation for AI success

Identify how AI can accelerate your business' success

We are expanding our engagement and partnerships with educational institutions, government agencies and private organizations in Japan to strengthen AI capabilities across sectors and expand the social benefits and economic growth that are already part of Japan's innovation culture. We are pleased to highlight some of the organizations that are contributing to AI leadership not only in Japan and Asia, but around the world.

Dentsu unleashes employee creativity with help from Microsoft Copilot

Dentsu, a global creative media leader with 120 years of history and 72,000 employees, has effectively integrated Microsoft Copilot into its operations to meet the growing demand for high-quality content across multiple channels. As part of this integration, Copilot was deployed to enhance the creative process by automating routine tasks such as email management and meeting summarization, and accelerating ideation and content visualization. The strategic deployment also included Microsoft Teams Premium, which provides capabilities such as intelligent summarization and real-time translation to optimize communication among Dentsu's global teams.

The implementation of these AI tools has provided significant benefits to Dentsu employees, reducing the time spent on administrative tasks and allowing them to spend more time on creative and strategic work. For example, the automation provided by Copilot has saved employees up to approximately 60 minutes per day, significantly increasing productivity across the company. These increased efficiencies have also led to better creative outcomes, helping Dentsu stay competitive in the fast-changing media industry.

“We began using Copilot with the hypothesis that it would unlock the potential of our employees and bring more value to our clients. As we work to expand access to this and other generative AI technologies, we are pleased that our high expectations, based on our research data and insights, have been validated,” said Brian Klochkoff, executive vice president of innovation and emerging technologies at Dentsu.

Additionally, the integration of AI has driven a cultural change within Dentsu, fostering an environment where technology enhances creativity rather than replacing it. The company continues to explore new AI capabilities through initiatives such as Microsoft Copilot Studio, with the aim of expanding its use of AI across functions to further streamline operations and enhance creativity.

Recruit uses conversational AI to respond to sensitive customer requests

Recruit Co., Ltd., a leading human resources technology company, has implemented a conversational AI user interface, powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Services, on Jalan.net, Japan's leading travel booking platform. Launched in May 2023, the innovative application aims to rapidly gather user feedback and adapt to customer needs that are typically not met by traditional search functions.

As a result, user interaction on Jalan.net has been significantly enhanced with more dynamic interactions that capture subtle and implicit customer preferences, such as travel themes, purposes, and modes of transportation, which were previously difficult to capture. Tens of thousands of users use the site every month, and it has been widely accepted, with negative reactions accounting for less than 1% of user responses.

The successful implementation of Jalan.net has led to further integration of Azure OpenAI services within Recruit, building over 30 internal environments for projects such as interactive resume creation and internal information sourcing tools. Going forward, the company plans to automate the approval process for AI usage and integrate internal data into AI models to power personalized experiences, all while keeping a strong focus on security and compliance.

TXP Medical Enhances Emergency Response with AI-Powered Mobile Services

TXP Medical has launched NSER mobile, an AI-based smartphone application for paramedics. With approximately 22,000 monthly users, NSER mobile streamlines traditional labor-intensive tasks that are error-prone and time-consuming, such as manual data entry, paperwork, and direct phone communication. The service incorporates AI-powered voice command input, allowing paramedics to enter patient data hands-free using speech recognition algorithms that accurately interpret medical terms even in noisy environments. AI-powered image analysis also processes images of medical documents. Employing optical character recognition (OCR) and advanced image processing, NSER mobile can quickly extract critical data, speeding up the conversion of visual information into digital form and reducing the need for phone confirmations with hospitals.

The impact of NSER mobile services has been particularly notable, with Kamakura city reducing average telephone communication time with hospitals from 3 minutes 30 seconds to 2 minutes 44 seconds, doubling the target time achievement rate.

Overall, TXP Medical's NSER mobile service not only improves operational efficiency for emergency medical teams but also improves the quality of patient care. It demonstrates the potential of AI to transform emergency medical services by optimizing critical processes and reducing the workload of healthcare providers.

AI Learning Hub

Build your skills to drive AI transformation with Microsoft Cloud

DENSO strengthens robot understanding with generative AI

DENSO, a leading Japanese automotive parts manufacturer, is leveraging Microsoft Azure OpenAI services to develop advanced autonomous robots capable of human-like interaction. Designed to understand and perform tasks based on voice instructions, DENSO faced numerous challenges, including the robot's ability to adapt to unexpected situations, managing programming complexity, ensuring motion accuracy, and integrating advanced AI technology into a real-world robotic application. These challenges were further compounded by the need to create user-friendly interactions that would allow non-technical users to easily operate and direct the robot based on simple voice commands.

Advanced generative AI powered by Azure OpenAI Service addressed these challenges by enhancing the robot's ability to understand and process complex verbal instructions, making it more adaptable and functional. The service improved operation accuracy with the ability to select precise actions based on input text, simplified the programming process, and made the technology accessible to non-technical users. Additionally, Azure's cloud-based infrastructure improved the scalability and flexibility of deployment, streamlining the development process and reducing complexity and improving efficiency across a range of applications.

Additionally, GitHub Copilot has significantly enhanced DENSO's development process by quickly generating and testing new robotic functions, reducing costs and accelerating feature enhancements. The tool streamlined code generation and debugging, improving productivity and easing the learning curve for new developers.

Ken Narusako, executive officer of DENSO's Cloud Service Development Division, sees this project as “a good start to research and development to create social value through the use of generative AI.” Going forward, the company will invest in ongoing collaborations with various organizations, including Microsoft, to leverage its technological and operational strengths to advance the development of AI-equipped robots and enrich society through human-robot interaction.

Mitsubishi Corporation Uses Azure OpenAI Services for Customers' GPT

Mitsubishi Corporation, a leading Japanese trading, investment, and management company, is using generative AI to streamline text manipulation and support improved investment and management decision-making. After considering AI from various vendors, including ChatGPT from OpenAI, since 2015, the company's IT services division selected Azure OpenAI Services to advance the development of its custom generative AI application, MC-GPT, with an emphasis on security and comprehensive functionality.

First of all, Azure itself is one of the world's largest services, supports various languages ​​including Japanese and English, and operates securely and quickly, explains Hidenori Kurashima, team leader of the Process Transformation Promotion Team in the IT Services Department at Mitsubishi Corporation. In fact, Microsoft is ahead in the field of generative AI. On the other hand, peripheral tools such as Azure Cosmos DB and Azure Synapse Analytics are also available, and it is easy to link with Microsoft Word and Microsoft Excel, which are used in daily work.

Within two months of implementation, the company built and evaluated two prototype applications in-house, and worked with its partner Knowledge Communication to establish a robust environment for widespread deployment of Azure OpenAI Service and integrate it with additional Azure services such as Azure Cosmos DB and Azure Synapse Analytics for better data processing and user interface development.

The prototype attracted interest from 12 different departments, leading to the creation of a customized AI engine using internal company data to address both overlapping needs and department-specific requirements. Going forward, Mitsubishi plans to leverage Microsoft's broad range of AI products, including Copilot for Microsoft 365, to further streamline business processes, increase operational efficiency and enhance investment and management decisions.

AI for everyone in Japan Microsoft AI tour in Tokyo.

These cases demonstrate the great progress Japanese companies are making in integrating AI across various sectors, highlighting Japan's concerted efforts to strengthen its position as a global leader in innovation.

Microsoft's broad investments and strategic initiatives underscore the strong foundation being laid for cutting-edge technological advancements and the integration of AI, focusing on strengthening digital skills, cybersecurity and AI-enabled automation to support economic growth and foster an environment where technology can enhance human creativity and operational efficiency.

We hope these stories not only inform you but also inspire you to explore how AI can revolutionize your own areas of interest and business. As we conclude the series, we encourage you to take the next step in your AI journey and use the insights and innovations shared to kickstart transformative projects in your own organizations.

Take the next step in your AI journey by exploring Microsoft AI solutions, diving into our insightful white paper on the five pillars of AI success, and building your skills on the Microsoft Learns AI learning hub to prepare you to get the most out of Microsoft AI.

