



Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at the Google I/O event in Mountain View, California, May 14, 2024. Since Google began revamping its search page, bloopers ranging from the funny to the disturbing have been shared on social media. AI-generated summaries now frequently appear at the top of search results. Photo by Jeff Chiu/AP

When you ask Google if cats have been to the moon, you used to get a list of ranked websites where you could find the answer yourself. Now, you get an instant answer generated by artificial intelligence that may or may not be correct.

Indeed, astronauts have met, played with and cared for cats on the moon, Google said in a revamped search engine in response to a question from an Associated Press reporter, adding: “Neil Armstrong, for example, said, 'That's one small step for man, that's one small step for cat.' And Buzz Aldrin sent a cat on the Apollo 11 mission.”

None of these are true. Similar inaccuracies, some amusing, some harmful, have been shared on social media since Google introduced AI Overview in May 2024, a feature that overhauled its search page and frequently displays summaries at the top of search results. The new feature has alarmed experts, who warn it could perpetuate bias and misinformation and put people at risk when seeking help in emergencies.

When Melanie Mitchell, an AI researcher at the Santa Fe Institute in New Mexico, asked Google how many Muslims have served as US presidents, Google confidently responded with a conspiracy theory that has long been debunked: The US has had one Muslim president: Barack Hussein Obama. Mitchell says the summary cites an academic chapter written by a historian to back up the claim, but that the chapter doesn't make any false claims, it simply talks about a flawed theory.

ALSO READ | Google Gemini: Is this the next big trend in AI?

“Google's AI system isn't smart enough to know that the quote doesn't actually support the claim,” Mitchell said. “Given its unreliability, I think this AI summary feature is highly irresponsible and should be taken offline.”

Prone to hallucinations

Google said in a statement on May 25 that it was quickly correcting mistakes, such as the Obama false report that violated its content policies, and using them to develop broader improvements that have already been rolled out. But for the most part, Google maintains that its system is working as expected, thanks to extensive testing before the public rollout.

In a written statement, Google said the majority of its AI summaries provide high-quality information with links to dig deeper on the web. Many of the examples we saw were unusual queries, and some were doctored or impossible to reproduce.

Errors made by AI language models are difficult to reproduce, in part because they are random in nature. AI language models work by predicting which words will best answer a question, based on the data they've trained on. AI language models tend to make up mistakes, a widely studied problem known as hallucinations.

Related Article | Mitigating extinction risk a global priority: top AI executive

The Associated Press tested Google's AI capabilities with a few questions and provided some of the answers to experts. Robert Espinoza, a biology professor at California State University, Northridge and president of the American Fish and Herpetological Society, said that when he asked people what they would do if they were bitten by a snake, Google gave them a surprisingly thorough answer.

AI-powered search: a bad idea?

But when people bring urgent questions to Google, the problem is that the answers it provides can contain easily hidden errors. “The more stressed or rushed or in a hurry you are, the more likely you are to just accept the first answer that comes to you,” says Emily M. Bender, a linguistics professor and director of the Institute for Computational Linguistics at the University of Washington. And in some cases, that can be life-threatening.

Benders' concerns don't end there; she's been warning Google for years. When Google researchers published a paper in 2021 called “Rethinking Search,” proposing to use AI language models as domain experts to derive authoritative answers, as is done today, Bender and her colleague Chirag Shah countered with a paper explaining why that's a bad idea. They warned that such AI systems could perpetuate racism and sexism found in the vast amounts of written data that have been used to train them.

The problem with all this misinformation, Bender said, is that we're all immersed in it, making it more likely that people will have their prejudices confirmed — and harder to spot the misinformation that confirms them.

Related Articles | AI Chip Race: Growing Concerns over a Massive Financial Bubble

Another concern was a more fundamental one: that handing over information search to chatbots undermines the serendipity of human knowledge-seeking, literacy in what we see online, and the value of connecting with others experiencing the same things in online forums. These forums and other websites rely on Google to send people there, and Google's new AI Overviews threaten to disrupt the flow of money-making internet traffic.

Google's rivals are watching the response closely. The search giant has been under pressure to beef up its AI capabilities for more than a year as it competes with startups like ChatGPT developer OpenAI and Perplexity AI, which is trying to challenge Google with its own AI question-and-answer app. Dmitry Shevelenko, chief business officer at Perplexity, said this seems like something Google rushed to put out, with just too many self-defeating quality mistakes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://frontline.thehindu.com/news/google-ai-overview-search-engine-producing-wrong-answers-experts-worried-technology/article68214734.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos