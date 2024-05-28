Bring Google AI to your business with Chromebook Plus





To increase productivity

Your teams need tools that help minimize their workload, not add to it. We're introducing a set of capabilities that empower users to work smarter and get their work done more efficiently.

Help me write on Chromebook Plus2 makes it easy to adjust text on the web or in apps, whether you're managing social accounts, finishing a new blog, or updating your web copy. Google Tasks and Calendar integration gives you one-click access to to-do lists across your devices to help keep you organized throughout the day. Adaptive Charging helps preserve battery health by predicting your device usage patterns and limiting the time your device is at 100% charged.

More productivity features will be coming to Chromebook and Chromebook Plus later this year.

When you log back into your device, you'll now see an overview of windows you had open previously, so you won't lose your place when you sign back in and you can easily get back into your workflow. Focus helps you minimize distractions by allowing you to set dedicated time to focus on tasks based on your to-do list and calendar. Help me read lets you view an overview by simply right-clicking on a website or PDF and ask follow-up questions about the content for deeper understanding.

Help us create and collaborate

Your teams need to be able to collaborate effectively, whether in person or remotely. To support that collaboration, we've released new capabilities that enhance the way you join calls and bring a personal touch to your devices.

Content creation features like screencasts make it easy to record, edit, and share content that's automatically translated into up to 12 languages. Whether you're creating a new global training program, recording a product demo, or rehearsing a presentation, screencasts make it easy. We've also enhanced the built-in screen capture tool to now save screen recordings in GIF format to create more animated presentations, demos, and more. Noise Cancellation and Lighting: Every app that accesses your Chromebook Plus laptop's microphone or camera benefits from Google AI-powered noise cancellation and lighting when enabled. AI-generated wallpapers and video calling backgrounds let you express your creativity and add a personal touch to your corporate devices. AI-generated video calling backgrounds help remote team members look professional when joining meetings in any application.

We plan to provide even more tools for creation and collaboration later this year.

Enhance your meetings with enhanced video calling controls to customize sound and picture right from your Chromebook shelf.

Gemini and Gemini for Google Workspace take AI beyond the OS

Chromebook Plus not only offers these capabilities in its OS, but is also optimized for innovative web apps like Google Workspace and Gemini. Combined, this allows businesses to empower their employees with Google apps designed to make users more productive, collaborative, and creative.

Google Gemini has chat capabilities to help you ideate, write, learn, plan and more, and can be pinned to your Chromebook Plus laptop shelf for instant access. 2Gemini for Google Workspace is a premium service that delivers industry-leading AI capabilities and experiences across Google Workspace to help you research, answer questions, generate copy and images and more. Combined with Chromebook Plus capabilities, your team can benefit from AI whether they're working in Google Workspace, the Chrome browser or ChromeOS.

Help me manage my devices

To simplify device management, we have enhanced the Google Admin console with Device Hub. Device Hub centralizes fleet information for IT admins and provides notifications and recommendations based on potential issues, making fleet management more seamless. Later this year, we will be releasing additional features built directly into the Google Admin console, all of which are available for ChromeOS device management.

Get ready to strengthen your team

Chromebook Plus gives teams the freedom to build, collaborate and manage like never before. These AI capabilities will be released as an automatic update starting with M126 in June.

While features may not be immediately available on managed devices as we continue to build out robust IT controls, there is a lot to look forward to this year for enterprises deploying Chromebook Plus.

To learn more about Chromebook Plus and find the perfect device for your business, visit our website.

1 Compared to the top selling Chromebooks from July 2022 to December 2022.

2 In the coming months, administrators will be able to control these features remotely using the Google Admin console.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/chrome-enterprise/enhance-productivity-with-chromebook-plus The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos