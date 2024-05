Google's AI malfunction threatens to ruin the internet

CEO Sundar Pichai apologized after the bot took a series of bizarre stances, including refusing to condemn pedophilia and equating Elon Musk with Hitler. Microsoft also showed inaccurate AI results in its search engine Bing, which uses ChatGPT technology.

But Google is on a different scale.

The company's search engine market share is more than 90%, according to StatCounter. Google is the world's most popular website, and the default on iPhones and the Chrome browser. Parent company Alphabet made $US175 billion ($137 billion) in revenue last year, making it the world's biggest advertising smuggler. Its sheer size has forced Google to cut server costs for serving up its AI-powered answers by 80%, a move critics say may have led to lower quality answers.

Unlike other AI embarrassments, Google hasn't backed down, perhaps because it knows it can't guarantee accuracy, and it's under pressure to press on, fearing it could be cannibalized by AI rivals like ChatGPT if it doesn't incorporate AI into its own services.

AI is in many ways more efficient than the search process, but currently lacks verifiably accurate accuracy, threatening the core proposition of search, says Claire Holbowski of Enders Analysis. Google is scrambling to find the right balance before competitors cannibalize its highly valuable search product.

But Google's changes to how its search engine works have also raised concerns about the future of the web.

For years, the company has had a loose, unspoken contract with news sites, forums, blogs and other web publishers: it scrapes information from those sites, and in return, its search engine sends millions of users to them. There are fears that AI that answers people's questions directly could lead to a sharp decline in clicks from Google, threatening the business model that supports websites.

This destroys the web's natural symbiosis, says James Rosewell of the marketing industry campaign group Open Web Movement: If publishers can't reach their readers, they won't create content.

Google is using its monopoly power to corral the open web, and in doing so, it is threatening the very model on which the internet is based.

Google says it remains focused on sending valuable traffic to publishers and creators, with AI results encouraging users to follow links and dig deeper.

The company has a vested interest in providing accurate information, and if it stopped providing it to websites that depend on it, they would end up relying on increasingly poor quality data, which could lead to recommendations that are worse than eating rocks.

