Cornell Tech announces winners of 2024 Startup Awards





Cornell Tech has awarded four student startups investments worth $100,000 each in its 11th annual Startup Awards Competition. The awards include $80,000 in pre-seed funding, as well as co-working space in the Tata Innovation Center and mentorship from a Cornell Tech team (worth a total of $20,000). The awards were announced at Cornell Tech's Open Studios, the campus' end-of-year startup celebration and presentation of cutting-edge research, projects and companies founded at Cornell Tech.

The winning student teams were selected by a panel of judges comprised of technology industry leaders and executives, and Cornell University and Cornell Tech faculty. This year's judges included Greg Morissette, Jack and Lila Nefcy Dean and Associate Dean of Faculty Affairs at Cornell Tech, Fernando Gummez Baquero, Director of Runway and Spinouts at Cornell Tech, Josh Hartman, Chief Operating Officer at Cornell Tech, Jenny Fielding, Co-Head of Cornell Tech's Startup Studio, Alberto Escarlate, Co-Head of Cornell Tech's Startup Studio, Sam Dix, Partner at _able Partners, Amanda Alien, Roger and Joel Burnell Professor of Integrative Health Technologies at Cornell Tech, Tanzeem Choudhury, Chairman at B Capital Group, Howard Morgan, and Momo Bi, Partner at Watershed Ventures.

“We are impressed with the ingenuity and problem-solving ability of this year's Startup Awards finalists,” said Josh Hartman, Cornell Tech's chief operating officer. “By looking at a real-world problem, addressing its roots and tackling it head-on, these students created innovative solutions that build on the skills they gained through their Cornell Tech education and studio experiences. I'm proud of all they've accomplished and excited to see where the future takes them.”

The 2024 Startup Award winners are:

Cipher is an end-to-end marketplace that connects companies with music professionals, tracks negotiations, and automates payments and licensing agreements. By facilitating music licensing deals, Cipher unlocks the true value of music, according to the founders. Compose AI is a marketplace that uses generative AI to scale product placement advertising. The company says the product placement industry is highly manual and takes months to contract. The company automatically inserts brand assets into influencer videos, reducing contract time to days, according to the founders. Mindsight offers an end-to-end care management platform that leverages AI to provide personalized recommendations for outpatient mental health treatment. RapidReview enables researchers to sift through thousands of papers by converting documents into structured tables.

MercuryVote, which allows shareholders to sell their voting rights and allows change agents to mobilize previously unused proxy votes, came in as runner-up. MercuryVote won't receive any cash prize from Cornell Tech, but it will receive office space and mentorship through Cornell Tech's Runway program.

Since the Startup Studio's founding, 11 alumni companies have been acquired: Enroute was acquired by Ichilov Tech; LitOS was acquired by Navana Tech India; Pilota was acquired by Hopper; Otari was acquired by Peloton; Datalogue was acquired by Nike; Auggi was acquired by Seed Health; Uru was acquired by Adobe; Trigger Finance was acquired by Circle; Gitlinks was acquired by Infor; Bowtie was acquired by MINDBODY; Thread Learning was acquired by CentralReach. Startups founded and spun out on campus, including the Startup Studio and Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute's Runway Startup Postdocs, have collectively raised more than $330 million in funding and employ approximately 500 people in New York.

This year's Open Studio also included presentations from select BigCo Studio teams, showcasing the challenges they worked on with studio partner organizations throughout the semester. In BigCo Studio, students are matched with actual BigCo C-level or VP advisors to research, prototype and present new products that help the company achieve its mission, learning how to operate within large corporations (BigCos). This year's BigCo Studio partner organizations include Capital One, Google, JP Morgan Chase, Merck, Microsoft, Verizon and Wayfair.

This year's Startup Studio program was led by Jenny Fielding, Sam Dix, Alberto Escarlate, Cornell Tech Chief Operating Officer Josh Hartman, and Studio Directors Naomi Cervantes and Tyler Rorick. The Startup Awards are the culmination of the Studio curriculum, a key component of Cornell Tech's master's degree program, which brings together multidisciplinary teams to solve real-world problems. In their final semester, students can choose to form teams and enroll in the Startup Studio, where they combine different program areas, including computer science, operations research and information engineering, business, health tech, urban technology, connective media, electrical and computer engineering, and law, to develop startup ideas and prototypes in an academic environment.

Students not enrolled in the Startup Studio can also take BigCo Studio or PiTech Studio courses. In PiTech Studio (Public Interest Tech Studio), students will specifically focus on product development and business models that accelerate positive change in the public, non-profit, for-profit and hybrid sectors.

