Digital Builder Ep 86: DPR Constructions' approach to innovation, technology, and predictability





Whatever your role, if you work in construction, you likely value predictability. From schedule and cost management to safety and risk mitigation, a level of trust and reliability gives your team confidence to execute projects and helps you sleep better at night.

Every owner and construction team benefits from predictability, but how exactly can you increase predictability?

Tim Gaylord, Director of Innovation, and Atul Kahnzodeh, Chief Technology Officer at DPR Construction, answer that question. With experience leading teams to implement construction technology, Tim and Atul have a unique perspective on technology adoption and team dynamics.

I had the opportunity to speak with both of them at AU 2023, and we had a lively discussion about how construction teams can adopt the right technology to improve collaboration and deliver better project outcomes.

Watch the episode now

You can listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

In this episode

We will discuss:

Why consistent predictability is a challenge in the construction industry How to maintain employee trust when implementing new processes and technology How to gain support for the IPD DPR approach to technology adoption The benefits of specialization and how subject matter experts can bridge the gap between different business units Why is predictability difficult for many construction teams?

Everyone wants greater predictability, so why do so many people struggle to achieve it?

Part of the answer lies in the fact that construction is an inherently dynamic sector. Tim says: “When you think about a construction project, there are 1,000 moving parts. From the supply chain to skilled labor shortages to weather, there are a lot of unexpected events.”

However, a lack of predictability doesn't always have to do with things we can't control. Sometimes, a lack of cooperation and planning can lead to unpredictable situations.

“The biggest cause of lack of predictability is not involving key stakeholders like builders, general contractors and subcontractors early on in the design process. This creates a huge missed opportunity to incorporate their knowledge into a complete, buildable design, because that's where predictability comes in,” Atul says.

“Obviously there are other contributing factors, such as supply chain disruptions recently, but not having the right people engaged at the right time is the biggest contributing factor in my opinion,” he added.

How can teams increase project predictability?

Now that we've covered the challenges of predictability, it's time to move on to solutions. Here are some of Atul and Tim's recommendations for improving predictability and project outcomes:

Investing in personnel early

Atul emphasises the importance of early stakeholder engagement.

“You need to get the right key people involved in a construction project as early as possible, even at the design stage,” he says.

Involving key stakeholders early on helps teams align expectations, anticipate issues, and gain valuable information early on.

“By incorporating their knowledge into the coordination process, we can achieve the best results during construction,” Atul adds.

Utilizing Lean Construction Methodologies

Atul also recommends adopting a lean construction approach, which not only helps teams deliver projects more consistently, but also allows companies to weather labor shortages.

“Our industry will continue to face a shortage of skilled labor. The pressure on project teams will not ease. Owners will demand the same type of performance. The only way to achieve this is to bring a manufacturing mindset into the construction process,” he says.

Embrace (the right) innovation and technology

Tools and methodologies such as BIM, VDC and other solutions can help you digitize processes and integrate workflows to help your team execute projects efficiently. Of course, innovation and technology can only be successful if you leverage the right tools, so it’s important to identify and test the solutions that best fit your needs.

According to Tim, the best way to adopt technology and ultimately increase predictability is to start by identifying the problem you want to address.

“First, focus on the challenge. You can match the right solution to the problem, but if you don't have a firm grasp on it, you'll get distracted instead of using the tool,” Tim says.

The next step is to consider the impact (not just ROI) of adopting the technology. Tim says it's important to distinguish between impact and ROI, because innovation outcomes don't always translate to financial metrics.

“When you use the word ROI, people immediately think of financial return. Yes, we always want to improve financial return, but at the same time we also want to take into account things like happiness, experience, productivity, quality and safety,” he adds.

A baseline of these metrics should be established so they can be verified and measured later. In addition to these steps, Tim says organizations should also consider cybersecurity and the scalability of the process or solution.

For best results, run a pilot to evaluate effectiveness and prepare for broader implementation.

Tim explains: “Usually we focus on the pilot or the test itself and then get excited or disappointed straight away, but to understand whether it's scalable and whether it's something that can be deployed, you need to test it on different projects in different regions.”

How Integrated Project Delivery Achieves Predictability in Construction

Beyond technology, an organization's approach to collaboration and project delivery can have a big impact on predictability, which is why Atul is a big fan of Integrated Project Delivery (IPD), which encourages greater collaboration and transparency between design and construction stakeholders.

Unlike traditional delivery methods, IPD involves all stakeholders in the project from the beginning, with everyone sharing the risks and rewards equally.

“Fundamentally, people in the construction industry want to do a good job and they want to collaborate, and I believe the role of IPD is to create the conditions for collaboration,” Atul said.

IPD is an interesting approach, but it deviates from the way most teams work, so it may take quite a bit of persuasion to implement Integrated Project Delivery.

“We have to convince people who usually hide things to make money,” Atul says. “It’s hard because IPD fundamentally wants transparency. It’s hard for our staff, it’s hard for our subscribers, it’s hard for our designers.”

He recalls one project that used IPD where people were initially skeptical about collaborating in such a transparent way, but after conducting monthly surveys to check on the project's progress, the team's skepticism turned to satisfaction.

“People were very happy to have the opportunity to participate because the project was very successful and no one was suing each other. They were able to bring what they brought to the table and it was appreciated,” Atul said.

Future trends and technologies that may impact project predictability and productivity

Achieving predictability can seem like an uphill battle, but fortunately, there are ways to overcome these challenges. In addition to the solutions and methods discussed above, teams can look forward to several emerging trends and technologies that can positively impact project outcomes.

Tim has a particular interest in robotics and says DPR is looking at using robots to enhance construction operations and improve safety.

“We're definitely betting on robotics. It complements our technology and gets them out of dangerous situations. We like to think big and crazy and we want to take construction to the moon and into space. I think robotics will play a big role in that.”

He is also excited about developments in augmented and virtual reality.

“Smart glasses have been around for a while, but I think we're just scratching the surface of what they'll be able to do once the hardware catches up. I think the software is there already, but having that data easily accessible through a smart visor or smart glasses, and having it all right in front of you, will be a game changer.”

He continued: “What if, when you were building something with Lego bricks, you could know exactly where to put the next piece, instead of looking at a piece of paper? Maybe we could do the same with buildings, but we're not there yet.”

Atul, on the other hand, is passionate about artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“The industry is at an interesting crossroads right now where AI and ML can be used to automate a lot of wasteful processes. My prediction is that over the next five years, AI and ML will become mainstreamed into the products we use today, which will lead to improved outcomes and people being more productive.”

New podcast episodes every week

Digital Builder is hosted by me, Eric Thomas. Keep an eye out for new episodes of Digital Builder released every week.

Or wherever you listen to podcasts.

