MIT Press could change the publishing model for higher education





The COVID-19 pandemic prompted a massive push to digitize almost everything, from e-books to online courses. It has also rippled through the academic publishing industry, particularly by making journal articles available in digital format. This has also rippled through the book world, with one of the largest university presses, MIT Press, leading the way with an open access model.

Whether this approach is sustainable for MIT Press and beyond remains to be seen: In the three years since MIT Press was founded, several publishers have adopted their own versions of the MIT Press model, but experts are cautious about speculating on whether an industry-wide shift will or could occur.

How to use

When MIT Press launched its open access model, Direct to Open (D20), in 2021, Amy Harris had a simple hope of increasing access to, and ultimately attracting attention to, publishers' books.

The model has largely worked: A report this month found that in the humanities and social sciences, open access books were nearly four times more used and 21 percent more cited than their paid counterparts, and in STEM fields, open access books were nearly three times more used and 15 percent more cited.

Instead of the sad story of library sales declining and monographs only being read in ivory towers, this is about putting the money to good use and finding ways to get these works out into the world, said Harris, senior manager of library relations and sales at MIT Press, so the works can benefit by being used more, cited more, and reaching readers who previously didn't have access to them.

MIT Press is not simply converting scholarly books into digital format; it is changing the entire business model behind their production and distribution. Libraries do not purchase toll-pay book collections, but instead fund the open access model before publication, and universities pay a flat fee based on size (the largest libraries pay about $83 per new open access title, while the smallest pay about $21).

Then, if MIT Press raises enough funding, it will publish the collection in a digital, open access model. If MIT Press does not raise enough funding to cover publishing, editing, marketing, etc., the university press will recoup its funding and the collection will be published in traditional hard copy format. Open access books are available for anyone to read, rather than paying a license fee to access the books.

This latest model is an expansion of MIT Press's efforts in 2019 to sell e-books directly to libraries through the MIT Press Direct Platform.

Participating libraries not only receive access to the collection, but also a backlist of more than 2,500 books from MIT Press, or books that have been on the market for more than a year. Providing these titles creates an incentive for academic libraries to participate.

“It's especially tough for smaller publishers,” Harris said. “They fund new open access books with backlist sales, but they do it one book at a time. We wanted to sell dozens of books at scale, not a dozen.”

MIT Press also wanted to make this process as seamless as possible.

For libraries that already buy MIT Press books in large quantities, “it's business as usual, with no change in fees,” Harris said. “We had hoped that this would be the norm, especially for those who buy MIT Press books in large quantities.”

MIT Press offers the program at below-market rates, making the D20 model affordable for libraries of all sizes. The publisher makes up for losses with other revenue sources, such as print sales, and the program's annual fee increases each year to keep up with inflation. But as a nonprofit, the ultimate goal is to break even while expanding access, Harris says.

Harris said there hasn't been a time yet when libraries couldn't provide funding to make their collections open access, but there have been some who have opposed it.

Roger Schoenfeld, Ithaca vice president and director of the Ithaca S+Rs program on libraries, scholarly communications and museums, noted that most publishers cannot expect to break even and must make a profit to reinvest in their business.

How these models are designed often limits how much upside there is, he said. If any revenue is achieved, once that is achieved, it becomes available worldwide. Who else is going to say, “It's free, but I want to subscribe because it's so valuable?”

Expanding to other publishers

Harris acknowledges that the D20 program is altruistic and potentially idealistic: While open access is fairly widely accepted for journal articles, MIT Press's focus on scholarly books creates new hurdles.

Books are hard: They're expensive, they take time, and scholars put a lot of time into them, she said. This hasn't been an easy challenge to overcome, but there are a growing number of publishers motivated to better serve authors and ensure their work has the greatest possible impact.

MIT Press is not the first publisher to dip its toe into the open access world: Athabasca University Press in Canada launched an open access journal and monograph program in 2007. TOME (an acronym for Towards an Open Monograph Ecosystem) was founded in 2017 by the Association of American Universities, the Association of Research Libraries, and the Association of University Presses. TOME aimed to shift the traditional publishing model from post-publication sales to pre-publication grants.

The MIT Press has also published a white paper on the process for others to use.

Bloomsbury Academic, which started as an open access publisher in 2008, and publisher Taylor & Francis' “Pledge to Open” initiative both use modified versions of the MIT Press model.

“There is a growing following across the publishing industry, and our experience shows that even smaller publishers can take advantage of this and essentially convert their book programs to open access,” Harris said.

However, many publishers face challenges in adopting this model.

Many university presses may want to do this, but don't have their own digital platforms to provide access to books or sales teams capable of doing outreach, Schoenfeld said.

“There aren't many universities with that scale, so we should celebrate what MIT has done here, but also recognize that the model they used won't work for everyone,” he said.

The Future of Open Access: Focus on Journals

Further hesitation from librarians and publishers includes ballooning budgets and a growing emphasis on digitizing journal articles rather than books.

Academic librarians care deeply about open access, but that doesn't mean they're in a position to provide direct financial support for any open access projects, Rick Anderson, a librarian at Brigham Young University, told Inside Higher Ed in an email.

“One of the very important factors that drives library resource allocation is the explicit needs of our users. The majority of library users (both students and faculty) are more interested in accessing journal content than in accessing scholarly articles, he added. So, for the time being, I expect journals, rather than books, to continue to drive the development of the open access model.”

Schoenfeld agreed, saying publishers are focusing more on digitized journals and e-books and less on open access books.

This is not a criticism, but an observation. Many publishers seem to be trying to figure out how to stay in business on the path to digital publishing, he said. Journals have moved to a primarily digital model. That hasn't been the case for books, and navigating that transition is keeping a lot of people up at night.

While Harris isn't entirely convinced about the future of this model, he does feel a shift is happening in publishing.

“We're seeing a big generational shift in favor of open access,” she says. They see it as a great way to get more citations, to have more influence, and to lobby policymakers beyond academia. I think this is just the beginning.

