Innovation Showcase sees multiple clients shine with their presentations – Procopio





We're grateful to the many clients, Life Sciences CEO Connection participants, and LaunchPad incubator members who stepped up to the challenge and presented in front of venture capitalists and other influential entrepreneurs and business leaders at the San Diego Innovation Council's 2024 Innovation Showcase. Held at the Scripps Research Institute in San Diego, California, the event featured multiple pitch tracks, including life sciences, technology, clean tech, blue tech, and defense.

The event featured presentations from seven of Procopio's innovative clients.

Benchmark Labs combines grid-level weather data with site-based IoT sensors and uses proprietary AI software to provide precise asset-placed weather forecasts to optimize renewable energy generation and water allocation, mitigate space-based risk, and maximize financial benefits. They are represented by Capital Markets Partner Christopher Tinen and Litigation Partner Zag Bassirian. Innovasion Labs PINC develops proprietary technology that is making breakthroughs in the $300B+ electronic and electrochemical rechargeable energy storage device market. They are represented by M&A Partner Paul Johnson and IP Partner Bob Ramos. KPT Labs is focused on revolutionizing veterinary diagnostics and improving the future of pet well-being. They are represented by IP Partner Noel Gillespie and Corporate Associate Helen Goldstein. MeCo Diagnostics is the developer of technology that reveals if FDA-approved repurposed drugs are a match for you, soon to appear as low-cost generics. Represented by IP Partner Noel Gillespie and Corporate Counsel Helen Goldstein and Bill Aigner. Metropolis IQ helps municipalities unlock insights and expand capabilities with customized reporting and real-time data. Represented by IP Partner Noel Gillespie and Corporate Partner Bill Aigner. Rechargify is a developer of EV chargers built from the ground up to leverage the best energy source at any time, including solar panels and mobile battery vehicles. Represented by Corporate Partner John Cleary and Construction Partner Scott Omohundro. Ventoux Biosciences recently repurposed a commercially available drug that could lead to new treatments for fibrosis, specifically Dupuytren's contracture. Represented by IP Partners Xiaofan Frank Yang and Noel Gillespie and Corporate Partner Shai Larkin.

We were also pleased to see one of our 2024 LaunchPad startup incubator cohort members pitching: Go Digital Fire Prevention! Their technology connects every part of the fire safety system through an end-to-end digital platform, enhancing augmented reality tools and enabling deeper insights into equipment, best practices, and safety efficiency.

Finally, this year’s list of pitching companies also included two participants in the Life Sciences CEO Connection peer-to-peer advisory program, both from the 2023 cohort mentored by Corporate Partner Paul Johnson.

F5 Therapeutics is harnessing the potential of protein degradation through the identification of novel targets. Intrigue Health offers innovative at-home diagnostic devices that empower patients and healthcare providers.

We are proud to play an active role in San Diego's strong and dynamic startup community by providing critical legal services, sponsoring CEO networking, and nurturing the next generation of leading entrepreneurs.

