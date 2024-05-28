Why the creative process is key to every student's success





Among the EdTech companies honored at the 2024 CODiE Awards last week, some organizations didn’t lead the way in technical specifications, speed, feeds or even literacy scores. “Our intention and mission as a company is to prevent student trauma,” said Terry Thoren, CEO of Wonder Media. The company’s Storymaker software won the Best Solution for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging award at the SIIA Innovation Showcase, which recognizes innovators and startups with less than a year of revenue.

In this enlightening conversation, Terry explains that Story Maker is a project-based learning program where students work in teams to create animated stories, encouraging diversity and collaboration. The tool promotes student happiness and mental health by emphasizing intentionality, connectivity, and other elements. He emphasizes the importance of creation over consumption in education and addresses the challenges posed by students' technology use. He also provides some examples of real-world implementations of Story Maker at the district and classroom levels, and points out its potential to engage students in a variety of subjects, including history and language learning. Join us for a chat!

Learn more about Wonder Media and its solutions:

StoryMaker Award-winning Video

Terry Thoren's acceptance speech

More about CODIE:

Innovation Showcase SIIA Innovation Showcase, a stepping stone to the CODiE Awards, is a dynamic platform that connects entrepreneurs with industry leaders, experts and visionaries. SIIA values ​​the importance of the Innovation Showcase, a long-standing tradition that provides a clear path to the education industry's premier award, CODiE. We celebrate over 1 million innovators/startups annually who have made a positive impact on the professional education industry, demonstrated track records, groundbreaking research and demonstrated exemplary leadership.

The 2024 CODiE Awards recognized 40 education technology products across 35 categories, with an additional eight companies recognized in the Education Technology Leadership category. “The 2024 Education Technology CODiE Award winners represent the pinnacle of creativity and excellence in delivering products and services that connect diverse learners with educational resources and instructors,” said SIIA Chairman Chris Mohr. “We are thrilled to honor this year's winners, who are the elite in their fields providing solutions to key challenges in education today, from accessibility and equity to customized, adaptive learning experiences. Congratulations to all of this year's winners.”

Recognized as the industry's only peer-judged awards program, the SIIA CODiE Awards feature educators and administrators as judges in the first evaluation round for all nominees. Their careful scoring determines the SIIA CODiE Awards finalists, which account for 80% of the overall evaluation. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are carefully tallied to determine the final winners.

Kevin is a forward-thinking media executive with more than 25 years of experience building brands and audiences online, in print and in person. He is a highly regarded writer, editor and commentator covering the intersection of society and technology, particularly education technology. Kevin can be reached at [email protected]. Latest Posts by Kevin Hogan (View All)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eschoolnews.com/innovation-insights/2024/05/28/why-the-creative-process-is-key-to-every-students-success/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos