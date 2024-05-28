AI headphones let you hear just one voice in a crowd





By Dennis Thompson HealthDay Reporter

Tuesday, May 28, 2024

New AI headphone technology can “listen in” to specific people in a crowd, helping speakers hear better in noisy environments.

The system, called “Targeted Speech Hearing,” “registers” people by having them look at the person speaking for three to five seconds while wearing headphones, the researchers report.

The AI ​​cancels out all other sounds in the environment and plays only the voice of the registered speaker, even if the listener moves around and is no longer facing the speaker.

“Our device allows a single speaker to be clearly heard even in a noisy environment with many people talking,” said Shyam Gollakota, a professor and senior research scientist in the department of computer science and engineering at the University of Washington.

The researchers explained that their AI system mimics and improves on the human brain's ability to focus on the speech of a single person.

To use the system, a person wearing commercially available headphones with a microphone attached taps a button while looking directly at the person speaking.

Sound waves from the speaker's voice reach microphones on either side of the headset, and the signal is transmitted to the AI ​​housed in the headphones.

The AI ​​learns a speaker's vocal patterns, captures that person's voice, and continues to play it back even if the speaker and listener move around. The system gets better at focusing on the speaker as they continue to speak, according to the researchers.

The researchers tested the system on 21 people, who rated the clarity of the enrolled speaker's voice as nearly twice as high, on average, compared with an unfiltered version of their own voice.

The researchers presented their findings at the recent ACM CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems in Honolulu. Findings presented at scientific conferences are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

The computer code for their proof-of-concept device is available for others to build, but the system is not commercially available.

Currently, the system can only register one speaker at a time, and fails to register a speaker if another loud voice comes from the same direction, according to the researchers.

The team hopes to extend the system to earphones and hearing aids in the future.

Source: University of Washington, news release, May 23, 2024

