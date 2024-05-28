Create a Legend: Introducing The Legend of Zelda: The Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 LEGO Set – News





The LEGO Group today announced the LEGO Legend of Zelda: The Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 set, an epic homage to the iconic character from Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda series. The expertly designed 2-in-1 LEGO set recreates the character in bricks and can be built as the Great Deku Tree from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

This 2,500-piece set encapsulates the essence of adventure and nostalgia while being meticulously detailed. Fans can choose and build their favorite scenes from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild games and explore the depths of the Great Deku Tree. In addition to the Great Deku Tree, the set also includes iconic video game scenes such as the Master Sword pedestal from Breath of the Wild and Link's home from Ocarina of Time, allowing enthusiasts to customize their display however they like. The build is elegantly mounted on a stand for easy display of the set.

Notably, both builds feature interactivity: in Breath of the Wild's version, you can move the Deku Tree's face with the press of a lever, while Ocarina of Time's version of the Deku Tree boasts a fascinating mechanism: when activated, its mouth opens and a cleverly designed Skulltula (a spider-like enemy featured in the game) descends into its depths.

In the Breath of the Wild version, fans can marvel at the Great Deku Tree adorned with bright pink blossoms and the iconic Master Sword pedestal. In particular, this rendition boasts an appealing feature: the ability to animate the tree's expressive eyebrows and mouth, adding depth to the build.

Meanwhile, in the Ocarina of Time version, builders will encounter a Great Deku Tree adorned with lush foliage. This version includes the Links House, a key element tied to the Ocarina of Time story, adding an extra layer of nostalgia and authenticity to the set. It's worth noting that regardless of which version you build, both the Master Sword Pedestal and the Links House can be built as miniature models.

The set includes four LEGO minifigures that recreate iconic characters from the series. In the Breath of the Wild version, Princess Zelda and Link are seen wearing their familiar blue outfits, while in the Ocarina of Time version, you'll find both Young Link and Link. In addition, the set includes buildable characters and creatures such as Korok Hestou (with maracas), several little Korok, a Deku Baba, a fairy Navi, a Deku bud and a Skulltula.

Commenting on the release of this set, Eiji Aonuma, producer of The Legend of Zelda series at Nintendo Co., Ltd., said: “We are truly pleased that The Legend of Zelda will be joining the world of LEGO bricks, which has inspired the creative impulses of so many people of all ages.”

“The Deku Tree was the first Legend of Zelda element we wanted to represent using LEGO bricks, and with this set you can build two different versions of the Deku Tree from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with unique features that perfectly fit the nature of the series. We can't wait for you to have the chance to build this part of the Legend of Zelda world with your own hands.”

LEGO designer Wes Talbot commented on the creation of the set: “Fans have long been asking for a LEGO set based on The Legend of Zelda series, so we're thrilled to work with Nintendo to bring the Great Deku Tree to life in brick form. As a fan of the series, I was thrilled to work on this set and include details and references from the games. I'm also pleased to offer the choice to build one of two versions to appeal to as many Zelda fans as possible. I can't wait to see how fans react to this set.”

The LEGO Legend of Zelda: The Deku Tree 2-in-1 set brings the world of the Deku Tree to life in brick form, taking veteran heroes and newcomers alike on a nostalgic journey through different eras.

The LEGO The Legend of Zelda: The Deku Tree 2-in-1 set will be available for pre-order from May 28, 2024 at www.LEGO.com/Zelda and in LEGO stores, and will be available to purchase from September 1, 2024 for $299.99.

