Audi rolls out more than 116,000 RS4s to celebrate the fast yellow wagon's 25th anniversary

RS4 Avant 25th Anniversary Edition is here: faster, stiffer suspension, and yellower

Release date: May 28, 2024

It's the fastest, most powerful and best-suspended Audi RS4 ever made – it's also very expensive, very rare and, like the original RS4, very yellow.

In fact, the new Audi RS4 Avant “Edition 25 Years” celebrates a whopping 25 years since the B5-generation RS4 replaced the RS2 and became the universal language of powerful, desirable and fast station wagons.

And the car is certainly very attractive – it has to be, now that the BMW M3 Touring is coming to steal your lunch. To give it a fighting chance, Audi has upped the power of the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 from 444bhp to 464bhp – torque remains at 442lb ft, but that's a significant upgrade of 20bhp.

It accelerates from 0-62mph in just 3.7 seconds, 0.4 seconds faster than the regular version, and has an even faster top speed of 186mph, with speed kept in check by standard RS ceramic brakes and a full RS-spec sports exhaust.

The RS Sport Suspension Pro is also standard, with new adjustable coilovers that sit 10mm lower than the standard RS4 Avant, and can be manually adjusted for a further 10mm, which neatly reduces anxiety caused by the splitter catching on a pothole.

Audi has lowered the front camber by two degrees, fitted stiffer control arms and gone with a fixed subframe and quattro sport differential at the rear, the latter of which Audi says improves agility, increases rear deflection and makes the car more fun to drive – which sounds laughable given the RS division's recent leaning towards rear-wheel-drive mayhem – and shift times from the gearbox are also quicker.

In fact, it looks great, especially since it's the same yellow color as the B5. The 20-inch alloy wheels are fitted with two sets of Pirelli tires: P Zero Corsas, which can be used on both roads and tracks, and P Zero Trofeo RS semi-slicks, which are specially designed for the track and have tiny sensors built in to feed back tire pressure and temperature.

Available in three colors – grey, black or an attractive Imola Yellow – the car features glossy black trim on the body, a matt carbon body kit and decorative roof rails.

Naturally, there's decorative stitching on the inside, a standard Bang & Olufsen stereo, a 360-degree camera, lots of leather and Alcantara throughout the cabin, and of course, the most important part: lettering showing the car's individual serial number, and no special edition ego would be complete without it.

That's because only 250 of this special edition will be made – and only 50 will be imported to the UK. While the standard RS4 Avant costs just under £73,000, this model starts at £115,880 in grey, £116,555 in black, and a whopping £119,180 in Imola Yellow – that's £46,000 more than the standard RS4.

Is it worth having the fastest, strongest and best-suspended Audi RS4 ever made?

