Google's AI suggests adding glue to pizza





The Prompt is a weekly roundup of the hottest AI startups, biggest breakthroughs, and business deals.

Welcome to The Prompt.

OpenAI announced today that it has begun training a new AI model that will succeed GPT-4 (the model that powers ChatGPT) to produce what the company calls next-level capabilities (though it did not disclose what those capabilities are). The AI ​​company also said it is forming a new safety and security committee to assess the risks posed by the technology and make an initial set of recommendations to mitigate them within the next 90 days. The committee will be led by the company's directors, including Brett Taylor, Adam D'Angelo, Nicole Seligman, and CEO Sam Altman. OpenAI said the committee will consult with outside experts such as Rob Joyce, former cybersecurity director at the National Security Agency, and John Carlin, a former Justice Department official.

Now, let's look at the headlines.

Ethics + Law

In a TikTok published earlier this month, Cathy Ho said Begoin had swapped her face for a video in which she was modelling her clothes.

Cathy Ho

A fashion designer's body was deep faked using AI tools to sell counterfeit versions of her products on platforms such as Amazon and Walmart. Forbes spoke to Cathy Ho, CEO and founder of fashion brand Popflex and creator of the allegedly counterfeited pirouette skirt. Ho said deep fakes are highly illegal. She said photos of the brand's models and customers were also stolen and used to sell counterfeit products on Amazon product listings.

Market Trends

Chipmaker Nvidia had a great week on Wall Street. In its earnings report on Wednesday, the AI ​​giant reported that profits rose 630% year over year and revenues increased about 270%, making it Nvidia's best-ever quarter in terms of both profits and revenues. The company's stock hit an all-time high on Tuesday, surpassing $1,000 a share for the first time. (The company's shares closed at $1,064 on Friday.) The stock price increase has boosted CEO Jensen Huang's net worth by more than $10 billion, propelling him into the top 20 of Forbes magazine's list of the world's richest people.

AI Human

Generative AI is increasingly penetrating the real estate industry, whether it's designing your dream home, writing property descriptions, or scanning and processing paperwork for mortgage approvals. Now, a new AI assistant called Sidekick aims to help thousands of real estate agents conduct property research, compare prices, and quickly create property descriptions from uploaded photos. Real estate agents are salespeople and not experts in the data analytics they need to be, so AI becomes a powerful tool for them, says Michael Martin, co-founder and CEO of Sidekick. Currently focused on the Miami and San Francisco areas, Sidekick is built on GPT-4 and trained on a large property database called the MLS.

This Week's AI Deals

Defense AI company Helsing is in talks to raise $400 million at a $4 billion valuation, sources told Forbes. The round, led by General Catalyst, brings the company's total investment to $750 million. The Munich-based company has won contracts to provide AI software to help German fighter pilots and develop AI capabilities for Ukrainian drones.

Germany-based AI translation startup DeepL has raised $300 million at a $2 billion valuation to focus on growth. The company's proprietary translation models are used by over 100,000 businesses to translate documents into more than 30 languages, and the company recently released an AI business writing tool.

French AI startup H has announced it has raised $220 million in seed funding to build AI agents for business applications. Founded in 2023 by former Stanford University and Google DeepMind researchers, the company is backed by Eric Schmidt, Accel, Amazon and others.

Deep Dive

As Google rolls out its shockingly poor AI search summary, competitors including You.com and Duck Duck Go say that Google's monopoly remains “entrenched.”

Getty Images

A few days after Google incorporated AI summaries into its flagship search engine, the platform used by billions of people around the world generated a string of misleading answers. Google told people that they needed to use glue to stick cheese to pizza, that it's okay to stare at the sun for 30 minutes, and that geologists recommend eating one rock a day. It also generated inaccurate information, such as saying that former President Barack Obama is Muslim, and failed to find existing information, such as the name of an African country that starts with the letter K. After stories about these errors spread on social media, Google removed some of these answers. Part of the problem is that Google's AI search summaries appeared to pull information from unvetted sources, such as Reddit posts, and treated satirical sites like The Onion as legitimate news sources.

Representatives of alternative search platforms such as DuckDuck Go and You.com said that even though Google's AI spits out inaccurate information, the tech giant maintains a powerful monopoly on search. This is mainly because Google is the default search engine on popular devices and browsers. Even if the search results are bad or people don't like the product, can they switch? DuckDuckGo spokesperson Kamil Bazbaz claimed in an email addressing the US Department of Justice's antitrust lawsuit against Google that the search giant is paying Apple more than $20 billion to be the default search engine on Safari.

You.com CEO Richard Socher also expressed frustration with Google's seeming monopoly on search, saying that since Google introduced AI-generated answers in search, usage of the company's AI-powered conversational search engine has increased by 5 to 10 percent, but that's not enough to significantly increase market share. “I think there's an undercurrent of people being fed up with Google,” Socher told Forbes. “But I don't think that's possible. The monopoly is so ingrained.”

There is an index

1 out of 6 results

A new study from Stanford University has found that answers generated by AI models to legal inquiries are inaccurate.

75%

Previous research has shown that answers to questions about court decisions produced by general-purpose large-scale language models such as OpenAI's GPT 3.5, Google's PaLM 2, and Metas Llama 2 are also incorrect.

quiz

Elon Musk has been embroiled in an online feud with the AI ​​leader.

Demis Hassabis Sam Altman Yann LeCun Clement Delangue

Please check if I understand it correctly here.

Model Behavior

A new app called Style DNA uses AI to skim through a person's existing wardrobe and provide styling and outfit suggestions. The UK-based company claims to have over 3 million app downloads and 300,000 active users. The app scans a person's selfies to assess their skin tone and features and suggests an outfit color palette. Co-founded by Elena Volkova in 2019, the personal styling company aims to tackle the out-of-wear dilemma using AI.

