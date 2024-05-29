Google study finds AI-generated misinformation on the rise





From fake war images to celebrity pranks, artificial intelligence technologies are churning out new forms of reality-distorting disinformation online, and a new analysis co-authored by Google researchers shows how quickly the problem has grown.

The study, co-authored by researchers from Google, Duke University, and several fact-checking and media organizations and published as a preprint last week, presents a massive new dataset of misinformation that has been fact-checked by websites such as Snopes, dating back to 1995.

According to the researchers, the data reveals that AI-generated images are rapidly gaining attention and becoming almost as popular as traditional image manipulation.

The study was first reported by 404 Media after being spotted by the Faked Up newsletter, with the researchers writing that its results clearly show that “until early last year, AI-generated imagery represented only a small proportion of overall content manipulation.”

Last year saw the launch of new AI image-generating tools from tech giants including OpenAI, Microsoft and Google. AI-generated misinformation is now “almost as common as manipulation of text and general content,” the paper said.

The researchers note that the rise in fact-checking AI images coincides with a general wave of AI popularity, which may have prompted websites to turn their attention to the technology. The dataset shows that fact-checking AI has slowed in recent months and that traditional text and image manipulation has increased.

This graph shows the rise in AI-generated image misinformation in early 2023. (Dufour, Pathak et al., 2024)

The study also looked at other forms of media and found that video hoaxes accounted for roughly 60% of all fact-checked claims involving media.

Sasha Luccioni, a leading AI ethics researcher at machine learning platform Hugging Face, said that this didn't mean there was less AI-generated misinformation.

“Personally, this is [examples of AI misinformation] “It's hard to track!” Luccioni said in an email. “I see it regularly outside of social media as well, for example in advertising.”

AI has been used to generate fake images of real people, with worrying implications. For example, fake nude images of Taylor Swift circulated earlier this year. 404 Media reported that the tool used to create the images was Microsoft's AI generation software, licensed from ChatGPT maker OpenAI, prompting the tech giant to close loopholes that allowed the images to be generated.

Technology is also fooling people in more innocuous ways: A recent fake photo that made it appear as if Katy Perry was at the Met Gala in New York when she was not fooled social media observers and even the star's parents.

The rise of AI has caused headaches for social media companies and Google itself. In the past, fake celebrity images have been featured prominently in Google image search results due to SEO-driven content farms. Using AI to manipulate search results is against Google's policies.

VIDEO | Taylor Swift deepfakes taken offline. Not so easy for the average person: Taylor Swift deepfakes taken offline. Not so easy for the average person A fake, AI-generated, sexually explicit image of Taylor Swift was shared frenziedly on social media before being removed by X 17 hours later. But many of the victims of this growing trend don't have the means, influence, or laws to accomplish the same thing.

A Google spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. A spokesperson previously told tech news outlet Motherboard, “When we see examples of low-quality content ranking highly, we build scalable solutions that improve results across a range of queries, not just one search.”

To combat the problem of AI counterfeiting, Google has launched initiatives such as digital watermarking, which uses marks invisible to the human eye to identify AI-generated images as fake, and it is also working with Microsoft, Intel and Adobe to give creators the option to add visible watermarks to their AI-generated images.

“I think that at this point, if the big tech companies were to work together on an AI watermarking standard, it would definitely help the industry as a whole,” Luccioni said.

