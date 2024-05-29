You can't turn off Google AI summaries, but there is a workaround





You're probably familiar with the AI ​​Summary feature in Google Search, which is an AI-curated summary that appears at the top of Google search results when you ask a question.

Initially, the AI ​​summaries were only available to users who subscribed to Search Labs, which lets them take part in our latest AI experiments. Now, the AI-generated summaries are being rolled out to all users in the United States.

If you don’t see the AI ​​overview on Google yet, it’s only a matter of time.

While you might appreciate Google doing more of the heavy lifting when doing your research, you might not want an AI-generated summary to be the first thing you see when using Google Search. These summaries are generated by Google's Gemini-generated AI model, but Gemini, like current AI, isn't always accurate.

AI Overviews has already suggested eating pizza with glue, and also drinking urine to expel kidney stones faster.

So is there a way to turn off AI Overview? The answer is more complicated than you might think. For more details, check out what Google said at the Google I/O conference and what to expect in the upcoming Android 15.

What is Google Search AI Overview?

AI Summary are AI-generated answers to questions asked by users in Google Search. Google said that starting May 14, AI Summary results will start appearing at the top of Google Search whenever Google's search system determines that this type of AI-generated response can provide immediately useful information.

For example, if you type “what is the shortest war in history” into Google search, thanks to the AI ​​summary, you might see information about the Anglo-Zanzibar War of 1896. Below the AI-generated summary, you'll see links to all the resources used, and you can click on them to see the website the information came from.

This is an AI summary of “What is the shortest war in history?” Answers were extracted from four sources, including Wikipedia.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Scroll down and you'll see featured snippets you often see in Google searches, as well as a “People Also Ask” section, “Questions and Answers” boxes from Quora and Reddit, related videos, and links to websites.

Who has access to the AI ​​Overview?

Google began testing AI Overviews with a small group of people who signed up for Search Labs, where it experiments with search features, in 2023. At the latest Google I/O conference, Google announced that it will roll out AI Overviews to hundreds of millions of users in the United States, and to more countries soon. Google plans to make AI Overviews available to more than 1 billion users by the end of this year.

AI for All Overview, presented at Google I/O 2024.

Screenshot/CNET Is there a way to turn off Google Search AI Summary?

Now, the big question: is there a way to turn off the AI ​​summary in search results?

Unfortunately, you can't disable this feature by going into Google or Chrome settings.

When we tried it out at CNET, we found that AI summaries were already turned off in Search Labs, and we could only enhance the AI ​​summaries to cover more search topics when we turned it on in Labs.

On the lab page, Google says: [the AI Overviews and more experiments] Turning it off will not disable AI summaries for searches outside of Labs.”

With the AI summary setting enabled, you can ask more complex questions in Google Search and receive more detailed AI summaries. When you ask a question like “Create a 5-day meal plan that includes blueberries,” you'll see an AI-generated response at the top of Google Search. Great if you love blueberries, but not great if you're not into AI.

You can't disable AI overview, but you can make it more pervasive.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Earlier this year, there appeared to be a way to turn off AI summaries in search results, but now they've been baked into the results. So are there other ways to remove AI summaries?

You can't turn off the AI ​​overview, but you can…

Google may not offer a clear way to turn off AI summaries in Google Search, but there are some workarounds.

The first workaround is to use the Web tab that appears at the top of Google search results whether you're on mobile or computer. If you don't see it (it should be there along with the All, News, and Pictures tabs), scroll left or right until you see it. It will initially show an AI summary at the top, but this allows you to quickly navigate to a more traditional search that's links only. If you're on a computer, there's a way to make the Web tab your default option when using Google Search online.

Read more: Google search without ads and AI: How to show only links in results

The second workaround is to use a different web browser other than Chrome. I was able to get an AI summary in Chrome, but was unable to get an AI summary for my query in Safari and Firefox. Unfortunately, this only works on computers, not mobile.

A third workaround, which also only works on a computer, is to use this Hide Google AI Overviews extension for Chrome. If you're a Chrome user and don't want to use any other browser and don't need AI Overviews, this extension will remove all AI-generated summaries from your Google search results.

For more information, check out all 13 of Google's AI tools, including an interesting one for Gmail.

Editor's note: CNET has used an AI engine to create dozens of articles and label them accordingly. The notes you're reading are attached to articles that substantively address AI topics, but are all written by our expert editors and writers. For more information, see our AI policy.

