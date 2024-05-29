Five cool AI features announced by Google for the Chromebook Plus





Kelly Wang/ZDNET

It was only a matter of time before Google built AI into Chrome OS.

The time has come.

Chromebook Plus (the standard for high-end Chrome OS hardware with its own unique features) is getting an update today that takes the platform to the next level and puts AI into a more prominent role, with the goal of helping you get the most out of AI when using Chrome OS for specific tasks.

Let's take a closer look at some of the most useful AI features coming to Chromebook Plus in this latest update.

1. Magic Editor for Google Photos

By now, you know what Magic Editor is and how it helps you create the perfect photo. However, until now, this feature was only available on smartphones. Stay tuned, Magic Eraser is now available on Chromebook Plus too.

Select a photo in the Google Photos app, tap (or click) the Magic Eraser, and start editing your image to your liking. Reposition or resize objects, use context suggestions to improve lighting or backgrounds, or completely remake your photo with just a few clicks.

2. Gemini on Chromebook

That's right, Gemini is now available on your Chromebook. Whenever you need help with an idea, get an answer to a question, plan a trip, or research a topic, just tap the Gemini icon on your app shelf to get started.

New Chromebook Plus users can get the Google One AI premium plan for free for 12 months, after which they'll need to pay for a Gemini subscription, which includes Gemini Advance, 2TB of cloud storage, access to Docs, Sheets, Slides, Gemini with Gmail, and more.

3. Help me write

Help Me Write uses Google's AI capabilities anywhere you write: on websites, PDF forms, online applications, web apps, etc. If you need help writing, right-click (or tap with two fingers) on any text area to see suggestions and even change the tone of your writing to better suit your audience.

Help Me Write can help you generate text from scratch using prompts, or rewrite existing text to make it more formal, shorter, or completely paraphrased.

4. AI-generated wallpapers and video calling backgrounds

With the help of AI, you can come up with any kind of image you want as your Chromebook wallpaper or video call background.

It includes several pre-made prompts to help you create any type of background (fun, whimsical, zen, professional, etc.) Select the one you want to display and Google's AI will generate an image specific to the prompt from there.

5. Quick Access to Google Tasks

Fans of Google Tasks might be happy to hear that adding and checking off to-dos is now easy with one-click access via a built-in view in Google Tasks.

Google Tasks can be accessed from the date icon in the bottom right of your home screen, and across Google Workspace apps and devices, so if you add a task from Gmail on your Android phone, you can pick up where you left off on your Chromebook.

These new features will be available on Chromebook Plus devices with the latest Chrome OS version releasing on May 28, 2024 (or later in some regions).

