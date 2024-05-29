Google unveils new Chromebook and Chromebook Plus laptops





Google on Tuesday announced a suite of new Chromebook features, including new generative AI tools and a Gemini chatbot highlight on Chromebook Plus models, along with some new Chromebook hardware that will come with those features at launch.

Read on for a quick rundown of all the new Chromebooks that are available now (or will be available soon).

New Chromebooks

With a detachable keyboard and compact frame, the new Asus Chromebook CM30 is easy to take on the go. Credit: Google

Standard Chromebooks now support GIF screen recording, one-click access to Google Tasks, and a new Game Dashboard that lets you remap controls to your keyboard, which you can also set up using your Android phone.

Asus Chromebook CM30

Asus' new Chromebook CM30 is a 10.5-inch convertible powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 520, with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB eMMC storage. It comes with a stand and a detachable keyboard, making it perfect for everyday users who value portability. It has 5MP front and rear cameras, and Google claims it has up to 13 hours of battery life. You can also upgrade to LTE connectivity.

The Chromebook CM30 is on sale now at Best Buy and Walmart for $299.

HP Chromebook 14 inch

The HP Chromebook 14″ is a no-frills 14″ laptop with a low-end Intel Pentium CPU and 128GB UFS storage. The only thing that's not so basic is the finish. It comes in fun colors like “Lilac Lavender” and “Sky Blue” in addition to “Glacier Silver” and “Chalkboard Gray.”

The Chromebook 14-inch isn't available yet, but it will eventually be available at Walmart starting at $249.

New Chromebook Plus Laptops

The new Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE has a sexy look in its obsidian black finish. Credit: Google

Chromebook Plus models are guaranteed a minimum of 128GB of storage, 8GB of memory, a 1080p+ webcam, and other standard specs. This new wave will have a ton of new Google AI tools at launch (in addition to the Chromebook-wide features mentioned above), including a “Help me write” text generator, generative wallpapers and video backgrounds, Magic Editor in Google Photos, and the Gemini chatbot built into the app shelf. It also comes with a year of Google One AI Premium (normally $19.99 per month), which gives you access to Gemini Advanced, Gemini Google apps, and 2TB of storage.

Two quick notes: First, we don't overuse the word “new” when it comes to specs. None of the Chromebook Plus devices announced by Google on Tuesday were built completely from the ground up — two are Plus-ified versions of older Chromebooks, and the other two are different variations of the Chromebook Plus laptops that Google first launched last fall — but it's always nice to have more choice.

Secondly, Google's blog post mentions a fifth new Chromebook Plus (the updated Acer Chromebook Plus 514 with an Intel Core CPU), but this model actually went on sale in mid-April, with prices starting at $349.99 at Costco.

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714

Recommended by Google for users who “want more power,” this Plus upgrade to Acer's existing Chromebook Spin 714 comes equipped with the new Intel Core Ultra 5 115U processor (which is a significant step up from the Chromebook Plus series' CPU baseline.) It retains the same convertible 2-in-1 design, including a 14-inch touchscreen, aluminum chassis, and 1440p QHD webcam.

The base Chromebook Plus Spin 714 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage is priced at Best Buy for the same $699 as the non-Plus version, and is available now.

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE

Mashable's current favorite gaming Chromebook also gets the Plus spec, with a sleek new Obsidian Black finish and a better Intel Core 5 120U processor (up from the 12th Gen Intel Core i5). It retains the vibrant 16-inch 1660p display and RGB keyboard from its predecessor, but now it's priced at a very reasonable $649, which is a big attraction.

Best Buy has the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE in stock with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage.

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34

This new configuration of the Chromebook Plus CX34 (one of the original eight Chromebook Plus models) replaces the 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor with a new 13th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU. It otherwise maintains the same 14-inch build with a 180-degree flat hinge and speckled white finish. The touchscreen is still configurable, too.

The Chromebook Plus CX34 is currently on sale at Best Buy with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage, starting at $499, which is $50 more than the base configuration of the original model.

HP Chromebook Plus x360 14-inch

HP has added another variant of the 14-inch hybrid Chromebook Plus to its lineup. This new model is the HP Chromebook Plus x360 14b. It's a slight downgrade from the first version, the 14c (reviewed), replacing the Intel Core i3-1215U processor and SSD storage with an Intel Core i3-N305 processor and UFS storage. However, it's also significantly cheaper.

Walmart will soon be selling the base configuration with 8GB of memory and 128GB of UFS storage for $429. For comparison, prices for the 14c model start at $789.99 on HP's website.

