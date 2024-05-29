June 2024 – A guide to the latest developments in policy and innovation in space defense





The renewed emphasis on defense in space is a worrying trend for some. But for others, it represents a great opportunity. There are many new space companies entering the field, both commercial and defense, each trying to catch up with the established players who have long played the dual role. Meanwhile, governments are legislating where they can, leveraging space assets wherever possible in the spirit of a connected battlefield, and encouraging dual-use technologies.

To help you understand what's a concern, what's an opportunity, or simply what to look out for, here are some key trends to watch this year.

Space Situational Awareness (SSA), Space Domain Awareness (SDA), Space Traffic Management (STM)

The number of satellites, connectivity and traffic are huge. Rapid commercialization is building a vast network of satellites with advanced and valuable technologies on which we depend. Security of these assets is essential, from debris tracking to collision avoidance technologies, to on-orbit servicing and de-orbiting technologies. The goal is to keep space running smoothly and transparently. Companies and governments want to be sure their capabilities are protected, and everyone wants to know everything that is going on. There is huge potential for commercial growth in this sector, while governments are interested in space sustainability, STM and SSA regimes due to significant investments in these areas.

Dual-use Technology

Besides governments encouraging the development of dual-use technologies through grants, research projects, or funding streams, there are few space companies that do not serve both government and private sectors. In fact, any small or medium-sized space company should be able to demonstrate the diversity of their services and products while setting a high bar for security requirements. It is a good thing that Earth observation imagery, communication satellites, launch vehicles, and other space capabilities can easily serve the needs of the public and private sectors. Although governments encourage the development of dual-use capabilities, regulating technology intersections and drafting policies on new and emerging technologies has proven to be complicated. Which brings us to emerging technologies.

Integration of emerging technologies

Innovation is common in space and defense, where it is often the first place new technologies are tested. Experimental payloads are constantly launched, and while established companies provide important services, a growing number of spin-out companies with new ideas are opening up new vistas on space's potential. Quantum encryption is not yet an actual service, but some companies are pitching themselves as innovators and market movers, and they don't need to be in geostationary orbit (GEO).

In particular, low-orbit satellite constellations have brought near real-time, 24/7 communications to end users. This is great, but it also means a lot of data goes to waste and requires pre-processing on-board or in orbit. This is where AI comes in: new platforms run AI models in space, ensuring only actionable information is transmitted back to Earth. This allows critical functions like collision avoidance to be fully automated on-board.

Governments are still working on AI laws and policies, so it will take some time for space legislation to be added. Meanwhile, countries are looking at existing regulations and considering how to upgrade or create new space laws to capture these transformations. This creates an opportunity for disruptive innovators and incumbents with a strong public sector customer base to differentiate and drive policy in a way that protects their interests. Collaboration is common in the space industry, so policymakers should gather feedback from a wide range of sources on upcoming laws and policies.

Cybersecurity is also being rethought. Assets launched in the 1980s had very little built-in security, but increased interference from hacking, hijacking and spoofing has revealed the ground segment as an avenue of entry into the systems. But the industry is quickly realizing that there is more to it than that. As with most cybersecurity cases, the right data gives you the right access, but the days when satellites were just floating Linux computers are long gone.

Modern space-enabled systems are becoming more vulnerable – communication networks, infrastructure, grids, and GPS, to name a few applications. In interconnected systems, cybersecurity is crucial to their survival. Governments are investing in encryption, intrusion detection systems, and secure communication protocols. There is also an international movement to establish norms and standards for responsible behavior and mitigation of cyber conflicts.

Elasticity in everything

Resilience is fast becoming a buzzword in space-faring nations. The threat landscape is shifting from just using space to protect terrestrial capabilities to protecting space assets instead. Thus, the value chain must be secure, but assets must be adaptable and, according to most policymakers, nationalized. Even countries new to the field are starting to include stricter market access conditions from the outset. This trend is increasingly aligned with geopolitics, and therefore a major concern for space companies that require international supply chains and a broad customer base. But it also offers an opportunity for companies to become national champions and gain support in an otherwise highly competitive field.

Weapons in space?

The possibility of militarizing space has received some media attention but remains largely theoretical. A nuclear test ban was adopted after the high-altitude nuclear tests of the 1960s, and the Outer Space Treaty (1967) formally prohibited the placement of nuclear weapons in space. The placement of conventional weapons in space remains a possibility, but has not yet been realized.

Of course, ground-based anti-satellite weapons (ASATs) and electronic warfare weapons (DEWs) are a reality. In response, satellites are increasingly being equipped with enhanced electronics, anti-jamming systems, and maneuverability capabilities. DEWs are gaining momentum and are the subject of government research. DEWs appear more likely to become widespread than kinetic energy weapons because targeted attacks also reduce collateral damage such as shrapnel. DEWs also offer faster, more accurate, and more cost-effective attacks.

Challenges and opportunities

While this article only scratches the surface of current trends, it is clear that the increased focus on space defense may disappoint those who have bet on the peaceful uses of space through commercialization. However, as our reliance on space capabilities increases, resilience and redundancy will be important tools.

Governments are still allowing the private sector to lead these developments, giving businesses the opportunity to shape policy. This allows policymakers to encourage more innovation in areas that want rapid growth and require large investments. International organizations such as the United Nations and the International Telecommunication Union will continue to lead inclusive dialogue with diverse stakeholder input. Such measures will be necessary to ensure the continued exploration and exploitation of the final frontier, if we are to revert to more nationalistic and protectionist measures. VS

Lea Pavlovic is Space and Connectivity Strategy Manager at the Access Partnership, advising companies on strategy, policy and regulatory issues in the space, spectrum and defense ecosystem. She also serves as Vice-Chair of the AmCham EU Security, Defence and Space Committee.

Lead photo: From the satellite archives

