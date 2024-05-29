



Spyware company 'out of business' after hackers leak data on company site

A cyberattack on the spyware app “pcTattletale” has caused the company to go bankrupt, according to its founder.

The company, which advertises itself as an employee and child monitoring service, is a consumer spyware or stalkerware app that allows users to see screenshots of a victim's Android or Windows device and spy on other devices. Programs like pcTattletale can and have been used for nefarious purposes, such as monitoring a victim's device to collect data or spying on a spouse without their consent.

Just a few days ago, the company's website was defaced by hackers who published links containing data stolen from Tattletales' servers, including customer data and data stolen from victims of the program, which according to Have I Been Pwned via TechCrunch had 138,000 customers.

Additionally, the hackers said they were able to trick the program's server into handing over an Amazon Web Services private key, which gave them access to the Amazon S3 storage used by pcTattletale and the 300 million screenshots stored there.

The hackers did not disclose the reason for the attack.

The company's founder, Brian Fleming, told TechCrunch that the company currently cannot access its Amazon Web Services account.

He said they removed everything because they feared a data breach could put customers at risk.

Accounts will be closed and servers removed.

Fleming did not explain why he removed the data without notifying customers first, adding that he did not keep a copy of the data. He has since stopped responding to inquiries, according to TechCrunch.

pcTattletale had been at risk before, and shortly before the intrusion a security researcher published a report outlining a vulnerability that could allow targeted devices to leak screenshots, but the hackers did not exploit this vulnerability.

The pcTattletale website was taken offline 20 hours after the intrusion and is still inaccessible as of this writing.

Born in the heart of Western Sydney, Daniel Croft is a passionate journalist with an understanding of and writing experience in the technology sector. After studying at Macquarie University, he joined Momentum Media in 2022 and has written for a number of publications including Australian Aviation, Cyber ​​Security Connect and Defence Connect. Outside of writing, Daniel has a keen interest in music and plays in bands around Sydney.

