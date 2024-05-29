3 ways the relationship between humans and AI will evolve





From the Industrial Revolution to the first computers, technological innovations have always transformed and improved the way we live and work. More recently, the sudden emergence of AI has generated hype, excitement, and a host of new AI-focused jobs and use cases, but this change has also raised concerns about job losses and the long-term risks of such new technologies.

Everyone has an opinion about AI, but some may not realize that we've been using it for years. Most of us interact with friendly bots and virtual assistants every day, like Alexa, Siri, or the chatbots that pop up when we visit a company's website. Long before generative AI took off, the most personal parts of our lives were integrated with AI. Think about how often you ask Siri to look something up.

Now, with the emergence of ChatGPT, AI Art Generator, and more, AI is becoming more tangible and visible. AI is more ingrained in our daily lives than ever before, and this trend is set to intensify as businesses around the world scramble to harness its vast potential.

Today, humanity stands at a critical crossroads. It is up to us to guide this transformative technology and ensure it operates with a moral compass that enhances, rather than replaces, human workers in everything we do.

The question is, what's next? Humans and AI are already deeply intertwined, but how will this trend evolve beyond 2024? There are three ways:

Careful AI regulation ensures job protection

Around the world, legislation will be introduced to ensure that AI complements human roles and is carefully managed and monitored by humans at all times. New regulations will prevent certain jobs from being replaced and create entirely new roles and career opportunities. Industries where it is more practical to use AI will have strict requirements to train employees in roles that oversee, develop, and maintain the technology. They will also explore additional ways employees can partner with AI to significantly improve their performance and work experience.

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into business operations, the debate will rage over who is responsible for preparing younger workers for hybrid human-AI roles. Political leaders are likely to debate the merits of higher education courses and on-the-job training to fill potential skills gaps in entry-level roles where tasks could be accomplished by AI-powered solutions.

Deepfakes pose a customer experience security concern

AI deepfakes have become a hot topic due to their ability to spread disinformation and disguise recognizable faces. This risk does not only apply to public figures, but everyday consumers now also need to be aware of fake news and identity theft.

In customer service environments, we are beginning to see bad actors deploying deepfakes of consumers to circumvent biometric and authentication methods. While this technology is still new and under development, rapid advances in AI mean it has the potential to undermine customer trust and security. To prepare, businesses need to prioritize authentication technology to address these risks and ensure their customers are not at risk of being exploited.

AI will change strategic business plans

This year, business leaders must consider the changing role that AI will play in workplace operations; not doing so will create challenges, lost value, and risk talent loss. Failure to consider the role of AI in the future of the enterprise will require organizations to rethink their long-term strategic plans. Businesses must plan for AI, as it will have a profound impact on the structure and scale of many businesses.

This trend will become more urgent as AI evolves into artificial general intelligence and applications become less dependent on humans. Business leaders can no longer view AI technology as just another tool in the workplace and must carefully plan for the future of AI.

Stay Human

AI is the latest contender in a long line of disruptive technologies that have the potential to have a profound impact on our lives and the pace of innovation. As long as humans remain at the core of AI and are thoughtful about how the technology is deployed and used, we can protect jobs, ensure strong security measures, and harness AI for good. The future of AI is bright, but to effectively guide the technology, humans need to be involved every step of the way.

About the author: Brett Weigl is senior vice president and general manager of digital, AI and journey analytics at Genesys. A veteran enterprise SaaS product management leader with over 20 years of experience in the high tech industry, Brett oversees the company's digital-first solutions that enable complete customer experience and AI across both digital and contact center. Previously, he led the digital engagement product management team at Salesforce Service Cloud. Prior to Salesforce, he led product for social media engagement solutions at ExactTarget.

