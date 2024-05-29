Verizon Announces Ultimate Phone Upgrade | News Release





NEW YORK — Gone are the days when you had to be a new customer to get a good deal on a new phone. Starting May 30, new and existing Verizon customers can get great deals on new devices and exclusive streaming services with the launch of Ultimate Phone Upgrade1.

Already a customer? Just joined? Cracked screen? Broken battery? No problem. You don't have to change carriers or be limited by the quality of the phone you trade in to get the best phone plan. With Verizons Ultimate Phone Upgrade, you don't have to. Unlimited Ultimate plan customers get Verizons best phones and devices promotions when you upgrade, so anyone can get the latest 5G phone with 5G Ultra Wideband. Plus, speeds that never slow down, 60GB mobile hotspot, high-speed international roaming, and international calling to the country of your choice are all included.

So whether you're upgrading now or in the future, Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate has you covered with the best prices on select phones with trade-ins. Guaranteed.

But the savings don't just extend to phones: customers also get even more exclusive offers from top streaming and content partners, making Verizon the only one-stop shop for great content deals you can't get anywhere else.

Verizon is offering YouTube Premium as one of its monthly myPlan benefits,2 meaning customers can get the service at a special rate of $10 per month (a 30% discount). With YouTube Premium, users can watch millions of videos ad-free, download videos to watch later offline or on the go, and get full access to YouTube Music Premium. Benefits start May 30th.

Verizon also announced that Peacock will join Verizon's +play content hub on June 5. Peacock will include blockbuster movies straight from their theatrical release, Peacock Originals like Poker Face, Bel-Air and Traitor, new episodes from NBC and Bravo available the next day, more than 8,000 hours of live sports including NFL football, Big Ten, Premier League, FIFA World Cup, golf, WWE and NASCAR, plus an additional 5,000 hours of coverage from the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer. Plus, exciting offers are planned. For more information, visit verizon.com/plusplay.

Exclusivity and value you get by being a Verizon customer: With Verizon, you get access to exclusive perks and discounts, from phone upgrades to content offers.

Verizon's plans not only offer discounts on the top 10 streaming services, but also give customers the flexibility to customize the plan that's right for them, change it at any time, and pay for the benefits on a single bill, eliminating the major headache of managing multiple subscriptions.

Verizon is offering a combination of Netflix & Max (with ads) for $10/month and Disney Bundle for $10/month. That means customers can get Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Netflix (standard with ads) and Max with ads for just $20/month. Plus, +play has over 30 partners across streaming, lifestyle and gaming, with even more great partner discounts to come. In addition to the new YouTube Premium benefits, here are some savings Verizon customers can enjoy right now for just $10/month:

Disney bundle currently being offered for free for 6 months

Netflix & Max (Ad-supported) Bundle

Apple One

Walmart+ Membership (includes Paramount+)

Apple Music Family

100 GB Mobile Hotspot

+ Monthly Play Credits (spend $10 on rewards and get $15 to spend on content hub subscriptions)

Travel Pass 3 Days

Unlimited Cloud Storage

See how easy it is to access these savings.

Management comment:

Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO, Verizon Consumer Group: Everything we do is about giving our customers the best experience at an incredible value. We know our loyal existing customers want access to the same offers as new customers, so we've solved that problem with Ultimate Phone Upgrade. We connect them to the things and people they love, giving them the best offers, a strong network, amazing savings and a premium customer experience. And having great partners allows us to give customers what they want at prices they can't get anywhere else, so we're excited to make these savings available with our new partners, YouTube Premium and Peacock.

1. Up to 12 lines. Automatic payments (ACH or Verizon Visa card) and paperless billing required. Unlimited 5G/4G LTE: For the Unlimited Welcome Plan, data may be temporarily slower than other traffic during busy periods. If your 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, or 4G LTE mobile hotspot data exceeds 30 GB/month (for the Unlimited Plus plan) or 60 GB/month (for the Unlimited Ultimate plan), mobile hotspot speeds will decrease to a maximum of 3 Mbps for 5G Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps for 5G/4G LTE for the remainder of the month. Mobile hotspot is not included in the Unlimited Welcome Plan. National data roaming is at 2G speeds. 5G Ultra Wideband access is included in the Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Ultimate plans. 5G access requires a 5G-enabled device.

2. To access YouTube Premium benefits, you need a line with an Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate plan. You must be 18 years of age or older to sign up. After signing up for YouTube Premium benefits, you must complete your account setup to use the service. Signing up for YouTube Premium benefits may affect your existing YouTube Premium subscription. You may need to manage your subscriptions to avoid multiple subscriptions and associated fees. One offer per eligible Verizon line. YouTube Terms of Service, YouTube Premium and Music Premium terms apply.

