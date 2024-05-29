Technological innovation is the key accelerator for national development MOUA VC





The Vice Chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Professor Maduebibisi Offo-Iweh, has emphasised the vital role that research, innovation and technology play in the all-round development of any country.

He made the remarks at the commissioning ceremony of upgraded equipment in the Chemistry and Chemical Engineering Laboratory donated to the university by the National Technology Acquisition and Protection Agency.

The Vice Chancellor commended NOTAP, a parastatal company under the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, for donating the laboratory equipment to the university, which he said will help boost research and learning in the School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering where the equipment is housed.

“This laboratory facility will enhance student learning. As an institution we are trying to embrace all aspects of science and technology. We are not just growing and harvesting crops, roots and tubers, we are in fact producing our own bread and biscuits. This is a big step forward for us in innovation and science and we will continue to go further despite the small budget we receive from the Federal Government,” said Iwe.

He lamented the challenge of land acquisition facing the agency, which according to him, would soon be addressed by the state governor, Dr. Alex Otti.

He enthused: “I am extremely grateful for the gesture of kindness shown towards the University at this critical time. The entire management team at the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology has done an excellent job.”

Dr. Idraine I. Imoyoho, Acting Executive Director of NOTAP, reiterated that any country must embrace research to advance innovation.

She said, “It gives me great joy and a deep sense of fulfillment to stand before you on this monumental occasion. These institutes are a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to advancing scientific research and education in this country.”

Education is the cornerstone of progress, and science education, in particular, holds the key to unlocking the limitless potential in each of us. With this state-of-the-art laboratory, generously donated by NOTAP and PZ CUSSONS, we will not only open a physical space to the public, but also open the door to endless possibilities and ignite the flames of curiosity and discovery in the hearts and minds of our students.

She said NOTAP recognises the vital role that innovation, science and technology play in driving economic development and societal progress, which motivated it to partner with PZ Cussons to donate a state-of-the-art laboratory to this great institution.

Dr. Idraine therefore expressed gratitude to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, who represented the Minister at the event, and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Esbana Nko Asanye, for their unwavering support and generosity in making this dream a reality.

She equally advised the beneficiaries of the kind act, students of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, to seize the opportunity and make the most of the laboratory.

She advised, “Let curiosity be your compass and your passion for science be your driving force to push the boundaries of knowledge and innovation.”

In his presentation, the Supply Chain Director and Acting CEO of PZ Cussons Plc, Engineer Ifeanyichukwu Abadom, commended PZ Cussons Plc for the great role it has played in improving the lives of its customers, communities, stakeholders and society at large, saying this is the reason behind the company’s motto: “For All, For Life, For Good”.

He added, “PZ Cussons shares a common vision with NOTAP in providing the necessary infrastructure to anchor and embed technological know-how in the country.”

