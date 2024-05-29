Telefonica and Google Cloud expand strategic partnership





Telefonica also said it is now using Google Cloud internally to advance its digital transformation.

Spanish telecommunications company Telefonica and Google Cloud have announced a renewal and extension of their partnership to help businesses accelerate their digital transformation.

The European telecommunications operator noted that the agreement includes an expansion of Telefnica Tech's Google Cloud services to the B2B market, Telefnica's adoption of cloud in its own operations, and increased collaboration in key areas of innovation such as artificial intelligence (AI) and generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI).

Telefonica also said it is currently using Google Cloud internally to advance its digital transformation, leveraging Google Cloud's technologies in areas such as IT. Telefonica added that it has accelerated the transformation of its operational systems, reduced application deployment time, and optimized its infrastructure.

The partnership, which has been extended for another three years, will explore collaboration in areas such as the use of AI and data services, use of Google Cloud solutions for hosting network functions under a telco cloud approach, and improving Telefnicas' network operations through automation.

Additionally, Telefonica Tech, the digital transformation division of the Spanish telecommunications operator, has achieved five professional certifications with Google Cloud: Workspace for Enterprise, Infrastructure, Application Development, Data Analytics, and Cloud Migration. Additionally, Telefnica Tech has achieved Google Cloud Managed Service Provider status.

This extended partnership strengthens Google Cloud's position as a key partner for Telefonica over the coming years. “Many of our new services and processes are based on the innovation, agility, scalability and flexibility that Google Cloud offers,” said Enrique Blanco, Telefonica's global CTIO.

Telefonica said it will explore a series of innovation projects with Google Cloud in previously agreed areas, including AI, Gen AI, MLOps, accelerated computing infrastructure for AI, Web3, blockchain, quantum and edge computing.

Google Cloud is also working closely with Telefonica’s corporate venture capital arm, Wayra, to provide startups with technology that helps them innovate their product development process, optimize costs, and support market expansion.

Last year, Telefonica signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ericsson to accelerate the deployment of an open network built on Ericsson's Cloud RAN architecture.

Under the terms of the agreement, Telefnica and Ericsson will also explore how to deploy cloud RAN sites with advanced automation, adopting an approach aligned with cloud ecosystem best practices, including leveraging rApps in RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) and service management and orchestration (SMO) architectures to enhance radio access network (RAN) solutions, the companies said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rcrwireless.com/20240528/network-infrastructure/telefonica-google-cloud-extend-strategic-partnership The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos