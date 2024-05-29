Dangerous new Android banking Trojan uses fake Google Play updates to hijack your phone – how to stay safe





Keeping your mobile device and its apps up to date is one of the most important things you can do to protect yourself from the latest cyber threats. But hackers are aware of this too, which is why they often use fake updates to infect your device with malware, like the new Android banking Trojan currently circulating online.

According to a blog post from cybersecurity firm Cyble, researchers at the company have discovered a new Android banking Trojan called Antidot, which is separate from the Brokewell malware the team discovered last month.

Once installed on top-of-the-line Android smartphones, the Antidot malware can harvest contacts and text messages, harvest credentials, lock and unlock devices, redirect calls, and more, making this new banking Trojan extremely dangerous.

Here's everything you need to know about the Antidot banking Trojan, and the steps you can take to keep your Android phone safe from this and other malware.

Google Play spoofing

Google Play is one of the most important apps on an Android phone – it's where you download new apps and updates to existing ones. This is the kind of app you want to make sure you keep up to date, which is why the hackers behind this campaign decided to impersonate Google Play.

Like other malware campaigns, this one uses phishing messages to trick users into installing it: Unsuspecting users receive an email (or text message) that appears to be from Google, informing them that they need to update Google Play. The message also contains a malicious link that leads to the malware itself, which must be sideloaded as an APK file.

What's particularly interesting about this campaign is that the fake Google Play update pages used are created in multiple languages, including English, German, French, Spanish, Russian, Portuguese and Romanian, allowing the hackers behind the Antidot banking Trojan to target a wide range of Android users in multiple countries simultaneously, without having to tailor the campaign itself to each country.

Upgrade your life with the biggest tech news, lifestyle tips and handpicked analysis delivered to you daily. Be the first to know about the hottest gadgets and hottest deals.

(Image courtesy of Cyble)

Once the malware is installed, it displays another fake update page to trick victims into granting access to Android's accessibility settings. Access to these services gives Antidot complete control over vulnerable Android phones. When exploited, these services can be used to see what is displayed on the victim's screen, as well as manipulate apps and other data.

From overlay attacks to keylogging

(Image courtesy of Shutterstock)

Antidot malware and other banking Trojans carry out their malicious activities using hacker-controlled command-and-control (C&C) servers that allow the hackers to communicate directly with infected devices and instruct the malware on what to do.

From here, the Antidot malware can execute a total of 35 different commands, ranging from unlocking the infected device to making calls, collecting and sending text messages, sending push notifications, locking the device, etc. The banking Trojan can also copy text from the infected phone's clipboard.

However, to steal passwords and other credentials, Antidot uses an overlay attack similar to other common banking Trojans such as Ermac, Chameleon, and Brokewell. For those unfamiliar with overlay attacks, here's how they work: When you open a banking app on your phone, the malware loads an HTML phishing page designed to look just like the specific app, and overlays this page on top. Then, when you enter your credentials to log in, the hackers capture them and, with enough information, can withdraw money from your bank account, commit fraud, or steal your identity.

If the malware has banking or other financial apps that don't support overlay, it will use keylogging to capture everything the victim types on the infected Android phone, including passwords.

How to protect yourself from Android malware

(Image courtesy of Google)

With the vast amount of personal and financial information now stored on our phones, Android malware like Antidot can be extremely dangerous, but by taking the right steps and implementing certain safety measures, you can avoid becoming a victim.

First, only install new apps from the Google Play Store or other official app stores like the Amazon Appstore or Samsung Galaxy Store. Although convenient and fast, sideloading apps puts you and your device at risk and is best avoided altogether.

At the same time, you should avoid clicking links in emails or text messages sent to your phone from senders you don't know. Hackers often send messages that try to instill a sense of urgency, with a link at the bottom to click. If you read the message and get excited about what it says, in this case that you need to update Google Play immediately, you're more likely to click the link and do what the hacker wants you to do. Also, keep in mind that hackers can also try to trick you by pretending to be friends or family, such as the recent “Look who died” scam on social media.

To protect yourself from Android malware, make sure you have Google Play Protect enabled on your phone. This free antivirus app from Google scans all your existing apps and any new ones you download for malware. But if you want extra protection and access to useful extras like a VPN and a password manager, you should also consider downloading the best Android antivirus apps.

Banking Trojans aren't going away anytime soon, as they can net hackers a ton of data and money, so it's imperative that you carefully examine any messages you receive and practice good cyber hygiene.

More articles from Tom's Guide

Today's best Bitdefender Mobile Security deals

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/malware-adware/dangerous-new-android-banking-trojan-uses-fake-google-play-updates-to-take-over-your-phone-how-to-stay-safe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos