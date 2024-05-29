



AI Overviews, which Google released at its developers conference last weekend, attracted international attention, but not for the reasons the company expected.

Users who saw the company's AI-generated summaries appear at the top of search results on Threads, Bluesky, and X repeatedly felt like Google was hallucinating, or worse.

Most famously, one result suggested putting non-toxic glue in pizza, but an AI overview suggested putting gasoline in spaghetti, and America's understanding of history seemed to be deeply flawed, reporting that only 17 U.S. presidents have been white, and one of them was Muslim.

The AI ​​synopsis confirmed that people are suggesting eating one to three rocks a day, but it turns out this idea came from The Onion.

The fact that many of the most talked about screenshots of the AI ​​brief were fake seemed beside the point this time. At a time when Google is recommending eating a rock every day, most of the search results shared on social media seem plausible. That's the whole point!

At the time, this all felt more funny than scary, but it also revealed the hollowness of Google's new approach to search: Without its own knowledge base, the company's massive language models simply summarize and repeat what they find on the web according to unknown criteria, a move that Rusty Foster at Today in Tabs accurately calls automated plagiarism.

Google blamed all of this on its users, Kylie Robison reports at The Verge.

Google spokeswoman Meghann Farnsworth said the mistakes typically stemmed from very rare searches and aren't representative of the experiences of the majority of users. The company said it takes action against policy violations and uses these isolated examples to continue improving its products.

On the other hand, some of these queries were obviously very unusual – “Can you make spaghetti with gasoline?” is a question that probably would not have come up in an internal red team exercise. The goal of gradually introducing big changes to searches is to pinpoint where things are going wrong.

Meanwhile, many of these queries were pretty general. Asking about the race or religion of the US president, or how to stick cheese on pizza, were simple uses of Google that the previous non-AI-degraded search engine handled just fine. The company could have rolled out its AI profile in a few narrow categories, but instead it broadened out and left poor Katie Notopoulos eating glue pizza for page views.

I expect the quality of Google's AI search results will improve over time. It's an existential issue for the company, and if they can't make AI search work, someone else will. (The company could probably do a lot by simply removing The Onion as a news source in its search engine. In the meantime, I'm happy to report that as of today, the company is not promoting the rock diet.)

But Foster's criticism is still valid. These summaries are merely slightly paraphrased versions of journalists' writings, designed to give people fewer and fewer reasons to venture outside Google's walled garden. This is what I mean when I say the web has entered a state of managed decline. A company has outsized influence over how and when people visit websites, and it tells us it plans to gradually reduce the number of visits by continuing to answer more and more questions on its search engine results pages.

And if it moves slowly, pauses occasionally, or temporarily reverses course, it's because it benefits Google to do so, not because it benefits the sites and businesses that have come to rely on it. The company said last week that it's preparing to show ads in its AI profiles, something we've expected all along.

While we wait for the situation to improve, it's worth noting that this is likely Google's third major AI product launch failure.

Bard, the precursor to Google's Gemini chatbot, debuted in February 2023. At the time of its debut, the demonstration incorrectly described the James Webb Space Telescope as having taken the first photograph of a planet outside our solar system. This was not the case, and the incident marked one of the first high-profile cases of an LLM creating a hallucination on the global stage.

And in February of this year, Google's Gemini chatbot refused to create images of white people in many cases, resulting in racially diverse images of Nazis and the Founding Fathers. Following outcry, particularly from conservatives, Google removed the image generation from the bot.

Those were embarrassing in their own way. But telling people to eat rocks or make spaghetti with gasoline seems decidedly worse. In that respect, the most important story about Google's AI launch is that it's getting worse over time.

When The Wall Street Journal tested the leading chatbots across a range of criteria, Google ranked third, behind startup Perplexity and OpenAI's ChatGPT (Anthropics Claude and Microsoft's Copilot came in fourth and fifth, respectively).

There's still a lot we don't know about how large-scale language models work, and even more we don't know about how Google's move will change the future of the Internet. The Web, which thrived on openness and decentralization, is now beginning to decline.

On Tuesday, search engine optimization folks began rushing to read through thousands of pages of documents about the company's search engine algorithms that appeared to have been accidentally published online. Google closely guards information about its search rankings for both reasons of integrity (to prevent bad actors from manipulating search results) and competitive reasons (to maintain an advantage over competitors), which is why SEO experts who got an early look at the document are calling it a bonanza.

No one fully understands what was leaked, and Google hasn't commented on the veracity of the documents. Some of the systems mentioned may no longer be in production. But assuming the documents are genuine, the initial conclusion drawn by Rand Fishkin, who published the original report on the leak, was shocking: Having examined the documents, he concluded that Google's organic search rankings favor large, well-established brands over all others.

They have followed an inevitable path to exclusively ranking for and sending traffic to the big, powerful brands that dominate the web. [over] These are small, independent sites and businesses, he wrote.

Of course, an AI summary should work in the same way: identify the relatively few trusted publishers remaining on the web, condense their output together, and make it available in search results where they used to be. We are moving away from an open web where everyone can compete, to a world with a few big winners. Right now, this favors the big publishers. But over time, it may favor just one publisher: Google itself.

In that sense, the AI ​​overview fiasco and the search rankings leak stories are the same: They both indicate that Google is moving unnaturally in a direction it has been moving in for years, and at this point, it's not clear what anyone can do about it.

A governing U.S. appeals court is moving up its hearing schedule for a challenge to TikTok's divestment or ban law. (David Shepardson/Reuters)Elon Musk has increased his criticism of President Biden on X, posting about the president about 40 times this year, according to an analysis. (Kate Conger and Ryan Mack/The New York Times)Most image-based disinformation is now generated by AI, and Google researchers found the problem may be worse than the company claims. (Emanuel Meiburg/404 Media)Families of victims of the Uvalde shooting have filed a lawsuit against gun makers Daniel Defense, Activision and Meta, alleging the companies exposed shooters to guns and trained them how to use them. (Arelis R. Herndez and Naomi Nix/The Washington Post)AI companies need to be regulated by agencies other than themselves, two former OpenAI board members say. (The Economist) Today's AI isn't sentient, and no law degree will get it there anytime soon, these AI experts argue. (Fei-Fei Li and John Etchemendi/Time) Election officials around the world are running pre-banning education campaigns to help people spot misinformation. (Kat Zakrzewski, Joseph Meng, Naomi Nix, Will Oremus/The Washington Post) The impact of smartphones on teens' mental health is much more subtle than popular opinion suggests, these authors argue. (David Wallace-Wells/The New York Times) Meta added safety features to CrowdTangle in response to an EU investigation into phasing out the company's tools. (Hu-Yun Qi/Reuters) Telegram has become a tool for Russian disinformation, creating major headaches for EU regulators. (Alberto Nardelli, Daniel Hornak, Jeff Stone/Bloomberg) AI-generated misinformation was barely vetted by 11 chatbots on WhatsApp that promised to help Indian voters identify misinformation. (Ananya Bhattacharya, Fahad Shah / Other Countries)The Metas Oversight Board announced a new case for review related to an Instagram post by a Pakistani political candidate suspected of blasphemy. (Oversight Board)Threads is finding a large user base among Taiwanese activists who use the app as a space for organizing. (Viola Zhou / Other Countries)IndustryxAI announces $6 billion Series B funding round with investors including Valor Equity Partners, Vy Capital, and Andreessen Horowitz. (xAI)Elon Musk and Metas Chief AI Scientist Yann LeCun spar on X about AI risks and Musk's conspiracy theories. (Maxwell Zeff / Gizmodo)Google adds new AI features to its Chromebook Plus line, including access to the Gemini chatbot. (Ivan Mehta / TechCrunch)YouTube's Playables free games store starts rolling out to all users. (Sarah Perez / TechCrunch)As traffic on social media platforms like Facebook and X becomes less reliable, more publications are preparing to integrate into the Fediverse. (Sara Guaglione / Digiday)Let's look at some familiar questions being raised by the growing number of deals being struck between news publishers and AI companies. (Pete Brown / Columbia Journalism Review)AWS' new CEO Matt Gurman faces pressure to keep up in the AI ​​race. (Annie Palmer / CNBC)AI models small enough to run on phones and laptops are possible, according to Microsoft researchers, and could present new use cases for AI. (Will Knight / WIRED)Researchers found that GPT-4 can outperform human analysts in analyzing financial statements and predicting future revenue growth. (Michael Nuez / VentureBeat)Former OpenAI safety chief Jan Leike joins Anthropic to lead the SuperAlignment team. (Kyle Wiggers / TechCrunch)AI tutors are changing the tutoring industry, with more students turning to AI apps to help them with schoolwork. (Rita Liao / TechCrunch)Wall Street is profiting from the technology that drives AI, with stocks in the utilities, energy and materials sectors soaring. (Charley Grant / Wall Street Journal)Truth Social is struggling to retain its small U.S. user base, with daily visits falling more than 21% since April. (Kevin Breuninger / CNBC)Match Group and Bumble are exploring new features to attract Gen Z women after reports that blackmail and unsolicited nude photos have forced women to quit dating apps. (Stephanie Stacey / Financial Times)Instant messaging app ICQ has shut down its service and is encouraging users to migrate to Russian parent company VK's messaging app. (Michael Kang / PCMag)

