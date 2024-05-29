Google Pixel 9 may have problems





Google Pixel 9 Pro OnLeaks / 91Mobiles

Google's Pixel phones have never captured the same mindshare or market share as competitors like Samsung and Apple, but they've always been a solid third option in the Android smartphone market.

That may change with the Google Pixel 9. A recent report from Stocklytics found that 57% of Pixel phone owners are willing to switch to another brand when it comes time to upgrade, while only 25% of Pixel phone owners say they are very unlikely to switch from the Pixel lineup.

The survey was conducted among 10,000 US smartphone owners, and the results should be a wake-up call for Google. In contrast to these dire statistics, only 34% of Samsung owners said they would like to switch devices, and 44% said they were extremely unlikely to switch. This is similar to the numbers for iPhone owners, where 34% said they were likely to switch and 50% said they were extremely unlikely to switch.

Stocklytics Pixel Royalty Survey Stocklytics

To make matters worse, a report from Counterpoint Research (via PhoneArena) revealed that Google's share of the US smartphone market was even lower than 2% at the start of 2023. The percentage wasn't specified, but 2% is already pretty low, so it wouldn't be surprising if it was less than 1% at this point.

Naturally, this is bad news for Google ahead of the Pixel 9 launch scheduled for October. Three models are expected to be released, the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel Pro XL, and there have already been many leaks about the design and the new Tensor G4 processor based on the 4nm Samsung Exynos 2400. Google is also expected to include a ton of AI features with the Gemini Nano and a new AI assistant. There's no doubt that Google has invested heavily in the Pixel 9, but it will need to invest even more in marketing.

ONLEAKES / 91Mobiles

It's hard to say for sure why Pixel phones have less consumer loyalty than their competitors. Part of that is surely because fewer people are familiar with them, and those who are tend to be enthusiasts who are critical of their flaws. Digital Trends gave both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro high marks, giving them both 4.5 stars and praising the Pixel 8 Pro for its “sleek design, top-notch camera, and significant processor upgrade.” We also called it “Google's strongest Pixel yet.”

However, we scored the phone negatively for its overheating issues, short battery life, and slow charging speeds. Overheating and battery life are regular issues with Pixel devices, and people may be frustrated that Google isn't putting more effort into fixing these issues.

It's not all bad news for Google. The company has actually been successful in gaining market share in Japan, increasing from 2% in the same quarter of 2021 to 12% in Q2 2023. After all, this is still just one study, and 10,000 people is a pretty large sample size for statistical analysis, but the sample size calculator indicates a 5% margin of error. Early sales of the Pixel 9 after the phone's launch may be a stronger indicator of consumer interest and loyalty.

Editor’s Recommendation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/google-pixel-9-could-be-in-trouble-why/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos