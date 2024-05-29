Amazon launches third edition of sustainability accelerator, spotlights 15 startups — Retail Tech Innovation Hub





“From a second-hand fashion hub to a fast-charging electric car battery, this year's incredible group of winners were handpicked from hundreds of submissions across the circular economy, energy and packaging categories,” John Boumfrey, Amazon's vice president for the UK and Ireland, said in a LinkedIn post.

I'm particularly excited to have three UK startups on board – ACS (Advanced Clothing Solutions), Cheesecake Energy and Breathe Battery Technologies – representing Glasgow, Nottingham and London respectively, and bringing some really cool ideas to the table.

The Accelerator is already having a phenomenal impact: since its launch in 2022, we have supported over 25 world-class sustainability-focused startups across Europe, providing $1 million in grants and credits, increasing companies’ total revenue by an average of 700%, and helping them raise over $15 million in funding.

As an example, Boumphrey pointed to SURI, a UK-based sustainable toothbrush company that is an accelerator alumnus, saying the company has increased its total revenue by more than $10 million in the past 12 months.

He concluded: “We want the Accelerator to be the best place in the world for entrepreneurs to create cutting-edge sustainable products and technologies, and we want to help them realise their dreams of building businesses that have the potential to become unicorns.”

Congratulations and good luck to all participants this year – we can't wait to see your results!

“As pioneers of circular fashion fulfillment for over 25 years, we are driven by a mission to reinvent the fashion industry from the traditional 'take, make, dispose' model to a circular one that extends the life of materials and keeps clothes out of landfills,” said Andrew Ruff, CEO of ACS Clothing.

“We've already helped some of the biggest fashion brands join the circular economy and strengthen their sustainability outcomes. Joining the Amazon Sustainability Accelerator will give us the resources we need to scale and drive transformation of the global fashion economy.”

“We love finding ways to enable large corporations to collaborate with leading startups that are creating the future,” said Ezra Konvitz, director and accelerator head at Founders Intelligence.

The incredible startups and technologies that are part of the Pilot Challenge cohort give me hope: if we can help them find the best ways to work with Amazon’s scale to achieve game-changing impact.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2024/5/29/amazon-puts-spotlight-on-15-innovative-startups-as-retailer-launches-third-edition-of-its-sustainability-accelerator The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos