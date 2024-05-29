Google Apps redesigns “Your Space” card carousel: Weather, Sports





Below the search bar and its suggestions, Google displays a carousel of cards like Weather, AQI, Sports, etc. Google app is currently redesigning the carousel of cards that make up “Your Space.”

Update 5/28: After testing it last month, this redesign is now rolling out more widely. If you don't have tall cards, try scrolling down to your settings and disabling/enabling a few items. This will refresh your entire Discover feed. You can see this change live in the stable Google app version 15.20 and above.

This will be followed shortly by the addition of sunrise/sunset cards to “Your Space” and, more broadly, the addition of a “Notifications” tab to the bottom bar of Google apps.

Original 4/2: Instead of a rounded rectangle with a thin outline, you see a tall, solid container. Google has redesigned the layout to present information more prominently.

Google, on the other hand, calls the feature “Your Space” and adds a big “Settings” card at the end. I thought of this as a widget, but the Space card remains the same as before.

Air Quality: Air quality in your current location Finance: Stock prices and market trends for the industries you follow Sports: Event updates for the teams you follow Weather: Weather in your current location

Something old and something new

In addition to the Google app, this new design for the Spaces card will also appear in the Discover feed on the left side of your Android home screen, which can be seen in version 15.12 of the Google app on Android.

Functionally, it's essentially similar to Google Now, but it's literally much smaller and less informative.

Google app details:

FTC: We use automated affiliate links that generate revenue. Learn more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2024/05/28/google-app-space-card/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos