Google begins rolling out AI features to Chromebook Plus The Register





Not to be outdone by the shiny new AI PC that Microsoft showed off at its Build conference last week, Google announced Tuesday that it's rolling out a range of generative AI features to its Chromebook Plus laptops in the coming weeks.

These features include text and image generation services such as Google's “Help me write” assistant built into the notebook's Chrome-based desktop OS. As the name suggests, the Clippy-esque “Help me write” pops up to suggest ways for users to finish a sentence, and can also be used to match existing text to a desired tone or target a specific audience.

In addition to these text generation features, Chocolate Factory will introduce AI to generate backgrounds for video calls and desktop wallpapers, while Google Photos will add machine learning-enhanced editing capabilities in the form of Magic Editor, which Google says will allow you to automatically select, resize, and reposition subjects in the frame, and will work for both stills and videos.

From what we understand, these generative AI features will be rolling out to supported Chromebook Plus machines via automatic updates starting next month.

The Chromebook Plus family launched in October, and at the time Google teased that it would add generative AI capabilities. These laptops have some form of neural network acceleration hardware, but we wondered how much of this ML processing is done on-device versus in the cloud, and asked Google for clarification. When Microsoft showed off its Windows AI PC last week, the tech giant focused on local processing of data by models.

Also announced today are several more laptops being added to the Chromebook Plus line, including the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714, which is powered by an Intel Core Ultra processor with built-in AI acceleration. In total, HP, Acer and Asus are introducing four new Chromebook Pluses and two lower-cost Chromebooks.

If you buy a new Plus machine, these computers will come with 12 months of Google One AI Premium for free, which includes full access to Gemini Advanced, including Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Gmail integration, as well as 2TB of cloud storage.

Google's One AI Premium subscription, which was announced as part of Bard's rebranding earlier this year, normally costs $19.99 per month.

As part of this plan, you'll get access to Google's question-and-answer generation assistant, Gemini Advanced, which is supposed to take into account more context from previous prompts to provide more comprehensive answers. Perhaps the Chrome giant thinks that if it gives you a year to integrate Gemini Advanced into your workflow, users will get hooked and continue paying for the service even after the trial period ends.

For all users with supported Chromebooks, Google is rolling out several usability changes to ChromeOS, including the ability to provision your Chromebook using a QR code and supported Android devices, easier access to Google Tasks, a gaming dashboard, the ability to convert screen recordings directly to GIFs, and more.

Naturally, Google will continue to roll out AI and non-AI features to the Chromebook Plus and regular Chromebook laptops with each software update. Upcoming features are said to include a Summarization feature that uses Google's Gemini model to distill websites and PDFs down to their core concepts. The search giant also promises to add tools to help you better manage your open windows and tabs, the ability to easily focus on tasks that “need to get done,” and the ability to seamlessly resume a webpage on ChromeOS from where you were on your Android or iOS device.

A future update will allow users to control the kit using face and gesture tracking, building on work done by Project Gameface.

