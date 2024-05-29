Is it time to put the brakes on the push for space-based solar power?





The idea of ​​beaming power from space to energy-hungry Earth has been explored for a long time, first proposed in a science fiction novel more than 80 years ago.

“The officer's quarters aboard Solar Station Five were quiet, save for the soft rumbling of the powerful beam directors somewhere far below,” wrote famed author Isaac Asimov in his story “Reason,” published in the magazine Astounding Science Fiction in April 1941.

Asimov had his characters set up a solar energy collecting station in space that would send beams of energy to receivers on Earth and Mars. Fast forward to the 21st century, and research on Earth and in space seems to support the concept. Still, space-based solar power transmission is seen by some as a truly outlandish technology, an economically dubious concept, but one that would be perfect for a science fiction story. Space.com reached out to a few engineers to ask what's new, what's old, and what's still missing when it comes to transmitting power from space to Earth.

Three technologies

The California Institute of Technology's Space Solar Power Project (SSPP) is seen by some as a ray of hope for this technology.

It's been more than a year since the SSPP demonstrator was launched into a test bin in Earth orbit. Once in orbit, the SSPD-1 spacecraft tested three innovations designed to bring space solar power closer to perfection. These innovations are:

DOLCE: An ultra-lightweight composite experiment deployable in orbit, showcasing novel packaging methods and deployment. ALBA: 32 different types of photovoltaic (PV) cells, evaluating their resistance to the harsh space environment. MAPLE: A microwave array for power transfer low-orbit experiment based on custom integrated circuits with precise timing control, selectively focusing power to two different receivers, demonstrating wireless power transfer to remote locations in space.

Isaac Asimov foresaw power plants radiating energy into space in his April 1941 novel “Reason.” (Image credit: Ray Isip, courtesy of the Luminist Archive/READITFREE.ORG Project) Push it to the limit

“A lot of things worked, and the ones that worked well, we kept pushing them until they stopped working,” said Ali Hajimili, co-director of the Space Solar Power Project at the California Institute of Technology.

Hajimili has focused on integrated circuits and their applications in various fields such as biotechnology, communications and sensing, spanning a wide frequency range from high speed and radio frequencies to low frequency precision circuits.

To be sure, the nine-month SSPD-1 mission did not lack problems, Hajimili noted: “We literally had issues during deployment, which the team solved. We also had a number of different situations with the wireless energy transfer. Then, toward the end of the mission, we really stressed the system and tried to actually damage it.”

Rooftop realization

Ali Hajimili, co-director of Caltech's Space Solar Power Project (Image: Caltech/Francesca Folke)

On May 22, 2023, payoffs from SSPD-1 literally landed on the roof of Caltech's Gordon and Betty Moore Engineering Laboratory. For just 90 seconds, the spacecraft's MAPLE hardware transmitted energy collected in space back to Earth.

Hajimili is quick to explain that the levels of energy received at roof level were extremely small, and while the primary goal was detection, he said the real focus is on seeing the tiny amount of energy received as a small step towards space-based solar power.

SSPD-1 will soon be decommissioned and destroyed upon re-entering Earth's atmosphere.

The project's attention is now shifting to solving problems such as scaling up, achieving autonomous deployment and developing a lighter structure.

Unknown unknowns

“There are still a lot of 'unknown unknowns' to be worked out,” Hajimili said. At this stage of the research, the team is looking into low-cost fabrication processes for the arrays, like fabric, and synchronizing the timing of flexible, soft structures floating in space is extremely challenging.

“We've developed a new way of thinking about this problem,” Hajimili added, “where the array itself determines its own shape and can modify it through the electronics.”

Even as SSPD-1 is in its “goodbye” state, many valuable milestones have been achieved, Hajimili said, and “the biggest challenge is to raise awareness and communicate clearly that what we did is real.”

Scalable Solutions

SPS-ALPHA, a space-based solar power/space solar power concept conceived by John Mankins for NASA's Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program. (Image courtesy of Mark Elwood/SpaceWorks Enterprises)

Virtus Solis Technologies Inc., based in Troy, Michigan, believes that there is no other energy technology that is as clean, reliable and available as space-based solar power (SBSP).

“Having compared all of the viable energy technologies, we know that a scalable solution needs to be less complex, use fewer mineral resources, be capable of being produced in large quantities and provide reliable, secure, low-cost electrical energy in the way that fossil fuels have done for the last 200 years,” said John Bucknell, CEO and founder of the group.

Bucknell and his colleagues are drawing up designs for an SBSP system that meets all these criteria: a space-based array of 16, each delivering 20 gigawatts of power, for a total of 320 gigawatts anywhere on Earth, with the ability to scale much further, Bucknell said.

“With a 50 percent year-over-year increase in generating capacity, SBSP could reach 100 terawatts of generating capacity within 30 years, meeting the needs of the planet's population of 10 billion people,” Bucknell said.

Disconnect

“There is still a disconnect between academic research, the aerospace industry's core manufacturing cost studies, and what a private company can achieve,” Bucknell believes. “As a result, our projection that it would cost $200 million to complete research and development and build a functioning pilot plant in orbit seems implausible.”

He suggested it's the energy industry, not the space industry, that Bucknell's money — and investors — needs to hear and understand these options.

“SBSP still sounds like science fiction, not knowing that the underlying technologies are all mature and all it takes to make it a reality is commercial space launch. Virtus Solis is the first to embrace this opportunity,” Bucknell said. “We designed it from the ground up with cost targets to serve the global energy market.”

Investors want to see that revenue is not at risk, Bucknell said: “Demonstration on orbit means you have an actual product, so the remaining risks around assembly and power transfer on orbit are proven, and then you can scale the product.”

Standing room only

A leader in advancing the use of solar energy from space is John Mankins of Artemis Innovation Management Solutions in Santa Maria, California.

Mankins took part in an international conference on solar energy from space, hosted by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the UK Space Agency at the Royal Aeronautical Society in London in April.

“It was standing room only,” Mankins recalled. “Of the 200 people there, there were very few regulars. That was a big change.” From Chinese researchers working on space-powered power station technology to Europe's SOLARIS program, there is ongoing research in the UK, and advanced research into power beaming in Japan and elsewhere, he said.

Reusable preparation

Mankins said the foundations for power beaming have been laid many times by ground-based experiments. “To me, the capability of power beaming was demonstrated decades ago, and now the real question is how do you get to a really large-scale system,” he said.

For any kind of large-scale space project, “the most visible hurdle to space solar power appears to already be crumbling,” Mankins advises: low-cost, reusable launch vehicles.

Reusable rockets have been pioneered by SpaceX and its Falcon-class boosters and now the massive Starship program, as well as Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket nearing its first flight. Other countries, including the ESA and China, are also gearing up for reusability in their booster programs.

power up

Still, there is work to be done in the coming years.

Looking ahead, Mankins said, system-level demonstrations can address questions like finding the right design, how scalable the technology is, and at what price. It's also crucial for spacecraft engineers to look at the rapid advances being made in robotics on Earth and apply them to space construction.

Additionally, power transmitted from space needs to improve beyond Caltech's nanowatts per square centimeter experiment to microwatts per square centimeter, Mankins advised.

“But in a couple of years we'll have 1,000 times the power. It's going to be incredible,” Mankins said. “And then the cows will run out of the barn.”

