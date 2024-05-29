Charge your laptop in one minute? New supercapacitor research paves the way





Imagine if you could charge an unplugged laptop or cell phone in one minute, or fully charge an electric car in 10 minutes.

That's not yet possible, but new research from a team of scientists at the University of Colorado Boulder could lead to such advances.

In a paper published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers in Ankur Gupta's lab have discovered how tiny charged particles called ions move through a complex network of minuscule pores. Gupta, an assistant professor of chemical and biological engineering, said the breakthrough could lead to the development of more efficient energy storage devices, such as supercapacitors.

“Given the important role energy will play in the future of the planet, I was motivated to apply my chemical engineering knowledge to advances in energy storage devices,” Gupta said. He felt the topic was somewhat under-researched, so he saw this as a great opportunity.

Gupta explained that several chemical engineering techniques are used to study flow in porous materials, such as in oil reservoirs and water filtration, but they are underutilized in some energy storage systems.

This discovery is important not only for energy storage in vehicles and electronics, but also for power grids, where fluctuating energy demand requires efficient storage to avoid waste during periods of low demand and ensure rapid supply during periods of high demand.

Supercapacitors are energy storage devices that utilize the accumulation of ions within micropores, and have the advantages of shorter charging times and longer lifespans than batteries.

The main appeal of supercapacitors is their speed, Gupta said. So how do you make them charge and release energy faster? By making the ions move more efficiently.

Their findings modify Kirchhoff's laws, which have governed the flow of electric current in electric circuits and are a staple of high school science classes since 1845. Because ions, unlike electrons, move due to both electric fields and diffusion, the researchers found that the motion of ions at pore intersections differs from that described by Kirchhoff's laws.

Prior to this work, ion movement had only been described in the literature within a single linear pore. This work makes it possible to simulate and predict ion movement within a complex network of thousands of interconnected pores in minutes.

“That's the big leap in this work. We've found the missing link,” Gupta said.

Reference: Henrique F, Uk PJ, Gupta A. Network models to predict ion transport in porous materials. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 2024;121(22):e2401656121. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2401656121

