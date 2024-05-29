Apple WWDC 2024 dates confirmed: iOS 18, AI features, and more expected





Apple will hold its Worldwide Developers Conference 2024 (WWDC 2024) from June 10 to 14 this year. The company has also published a detailed timeline of the five-day event aimed at the Apple developer community around the world. Apple is expected to announce new software updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS.

According to the WWDC preview page on Apple's website, the event will kick off with a keynote address by Apple CEO Tim Cook and several senior executives, who will announce software updates for Apple products. The event will be streamed live on Apple's website, Apple Developer app, Apple TV app and official YouTube channel starting at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time.

The tech giant will also host more than 100 technical sessions with Apple engineers, designers, and other experts throughout the event.

Apple WWDC 2024: What to expect

Apple is expected to announce a partnership with OpenAI, along with several other AI-generated features for the iPhone, including voice memo transcription and auto-generated emojis, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. He also said that Siri will also be getting AI integration to make conversations more fun as part of the iOS 18 update.

Additionally, the Cupertino-based tech company is also expected to roll out app icon customization options for users, allowing them to ditch the standard app grid and place icons wherever they want.

Apple has reportedly signed an AI deal with Sam Altman's OpenAI, but Gurman suggests the iPhone maker would still like Google's Gemini AI model as an option. Notably, Apple has been working on its own Ajax AI model for the iPhone for on-device text analysis, smart replies, and summarization. Using the ChatGPT maker's AI technology would allow the iPhone to analyze longer bodies of text, image generation, and similarly demanding text.

Apple is known for its focus on privacy and security, but has been a late start in the AI ​​space. Google introduced AI features like Magic Editor in its Pixel 8 series, and Samsung launched its Galaxy S24 series with AI features like Circle to Search earlier this year. Apple WWDC 2024 will likely reveal what Apple has planned for generative AI.

Read also:

If OpenAI CEO Sam Altman were to pledge to give away most of his fortune, he wouldn't make this pledge.

JioCinema introduces Rs 299 annual subscription plan with ad-free 4K content

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/apple-wwdc-2024-date-confirmed-ios-18-ai-features-and-more-expected-431269-2024-05-29 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos