



Domino Data Lab announced the launch of a new Statistical Computing Environment (SCE) coalition to help reduce silos in clinical research and accelerate new drug approvals.1 Domino is a prominent AI platform company that wants to use the technology to improve data flows in the life sciences industry.

Domino said modern research and development requires the latest technological advances, such as cloud-based architectures and built-in governance, and the new coalition aims to foster those advances.

“We are incredibly proud to help our clients bring life-saving new therapies to market faster, and we're honored to be part of the SCE coalition and help accelerate innovation across the industry,” Nick Elprin, CEO and co-founder of Domino Data Lab, said in a press release.

Domino's has been making a name for itself in the technology sector. In February of this year, the company announced that it had been selected by Dresdner Advisory Services as a 2023 Technology Award winner.

In a press release issued at the time, Chris Lauren, product lead at Dominos SCP, said, “We are honored to receive the Dresner Technology Innovation Award in the areas of AI, Data Science, ML and ModelOps. We are incredibly proud of our commitment to responsible AI and delivering the transformative capabilities that enable our customers to succeed in highly impactful predictive and generative AI projects. This award invigorates our passion and we look forward to seeing our customers make incredible progress in AI innovation.”

In the same press release, Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner, said, “As the realm of technological innovation continues to expand, AI, data science, and machine learning form trend areas of continued transformation. In addition to gaining attention, these fields are becoming integral to recommendation engines, predictive analytics, and data-driven decision-making. The strategic imperative of ModelOps highlights the need to efficiently operationalize ML models. We congratulate Domino for positioning as a recognized leader in the 2023 study.”

Domino is also using its AI platform outside of the pharmaceutical industry: In January of this year, the company announced it had joined the Atlantic Council’s Software Design Warfare Committee.3 The committee is strategizing ways the United States can leverage emerging technologies such as AI for defensive capabilities in wartime scenarios.

In a press release issued at the time, Domino's Public Sector President Joel Meyer said, “For the United States to maintain global leadership in today's technology-driven security environment, the Department of Defense must modernize its approach to acquiring and leveraging digital capabilities. We are honored to support the Atlantic Council's important work to enable the Department of Defense to leverage responsible AI-driven capabilities to make data-driven decisions at the speed of battle in support of long-term national security.”

Steven Rodriguez, committee director and senior adviser for the Atlantic Council's Scowcroft Center for Strategic Security and its Forward Defense Program, said in the same press release, “Cutting-edge technology companies like Domino's are essential to filling significant gaps in our current capabilities to advance our national defense. Joel Meyer's expertise in his previous senior national security and technology roles will help strengthen the committee's ability to drive change in support of the security of the United States and our allies.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pharmexec.com/view/domino-data-lab-computing-coalition-combat-data-silos-clinical-research

