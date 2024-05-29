Explore Google's latest AI tools: A beginner's guide





Image by author

Artificial intelligence is one of the fastest growing fields in recent years. These new technologies will change the world forever and present us with important choices.

Use AI to optimize your workflow or ignore it altogether.

If you're reading this, we're sure you're in the first group: you want to use AI to enhance your daily work.

But there's a big problem: As leading companies try to differentiate themselves by bringing a wide variety of applications to market, it becomes difficult to know all the options out there waiting to be used.

The goal of this article is to introduce you to some of Google's top AI applications and tell you how to start using them today.

Google Gemini

Gemini is an advanced large-scale language model (LLM) that is a direct competitor to OpenAI's GPT model and is free for anyone to use.

A screenshot of Gemini's main interface.

It integrates Google's extensive AI research to provide more accurate and context-aware responses, making it highly effective for applications such as chatbots, virtual assistants, and other language-based AI solutions. Here are the key features that make Gemini one of the best LLMs on the market:

Free to use: no payment required. Multimodal capabilities: can process images and documents. User-friendly interface: easy to use.

Get started

To get started with Google Gemini, you'll need a Google account. You can access Gemini's main interface and start chatting right away.

Google Cloud

A set of cloud computing services that runs on Google's infrastructure and offers multiple services including compute, storage, analytics, and machine learning, and can be used to build, train, and deploy AI models and solutions.

The main AI services are:

AutoML: Designed with ready-to-use APIs for users with basic ML knowledge. Key tools include AutoML Vision and AutoML Natural Language. Vertex AI: A managed platform that simplifies the ML lifecycle from data preparation to model deployment and monitoring. Natural Language API: An intuitive tool for working with natural language, supporting sentiment analysis, entity recognition, and syntax analysis.

Get started

To get started today, you'll need a Google Cloud account. New users will receive a $300 credit for your first 90-day free trial. Once your account is created, you can access these tools through the Google Cloud Console.

Tensorflow

TensorFlow is an open-source framework for creating and training ML models from scratch, compatible with multiple programming languages ​​such as Python and Java.

Key features of TensorFlow include:

Comprehensive ecosystem: TensorFlow provides tools to support the entire lifecycle of an ML project, including model building, training, and deployment. Community: It is a widely used tool with extensive documentation and an active community. Cross-platform: TensorFlow Lite allows you to deploy models to a wide range of devices, from smartphones to IoT devices.

Get started

Use pip to install TensorFlow:

Next, you can explore the various tutorials available on the TensorFlow website.

Google experiments

This is a collection of AI projects and experiments, many of which let you interact with AI directly to explore what's possible with AI, using hardware components and software tools from Google.

Key features include:

Educational tools: Most projects are created to teach basic AI and ML concepts in an interactive and fun way. Interactive demos: You can interact with the AI ​​model and see how it reacts to different inputs.

Get started

To explore available projects, visit Google Experiments. Many of these experiments include code and instructions for those interested in the technical details.

AI Hub

Google AI Hub is a platform for sharing and deploying ML models and pipelines, with the primary goal of facilitating collaboration and synergy between users and enterprises, leveraging pre-built models and solutions.

Key features include:

Pre-trained Models: Access a library of models pre-trained by Google and other users. Collaboration: Share your models and solutions with the community and discover other users' models. Google Cloud Integration: Seamlessly integrate with other Google Cloud services for deployment and monitoring.

Get started

AI Hub is part of Google Cloud, so you need a Google Cloud account to access it.

Browse our AI hub to find models and solutions that fit your needs.

summary

Google offers a variety of tools to help you dive into the world of AI and machine learning, helping you optimize your workflows, enhance your everyday tasks, and stay ahead in this rapidly evolving field.

Josep Ferrer is an Analytical Engineer from Barcelona. He holds a degree in Physics Engineering and currently works in the field of Data Science applied to Human Mobility. He is a part-time content creator focused on Data Science and Technology. Josep writes about all things AI and covers the fastest growing applications of AI in the field.

