Galaxy AI comes to the new Galaxy Watch to motivate you to take control of your health





Earlier this year, Samsung established the era of mobile AI with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, promising to bring Galaxy AI1 to a wider range of devices. True to this promise, Samsung is now bringing Galaxy AI to the Galaxy Watch, enhancing its popular health features. By combining powerful in-device AI with the rich Samsung Health app, Samsung is on track to build a more personalized and safer health experience.

Advanced intelligence for more comprehensive insight and motivation

Samsung has been on a mission to deliver advanced health and wellness experiences, starting with empowering users to better understand their health patterns with meaningful, actionable insights. By combining Galaxy AI with Samsung Health, new health features provide more comprehensive health insights and motivational encouragement to improve your daily health. Energy Score2 helps you get through your day by combining and analyzing personal health metrics such as average sleep time, sleep time consistency, bedtime/wake time consistency, sleep timing, previous day activity, heart rate during sleep, and heart rate variability3. Additionally, Wellness Tips4 helps you achieve your personal health goals by providing insights, motivational tips, and guidance based on your specific goals.

Greater precision and accuracy

Accurate and comprehensive health metrics are the foundation of an intelligent health experience. Enhanced health algorithms and advanced tracking tools, combined with AI, provide more comprehensive, personalized and actionable insights. Because health starts with enough sleep, Samsung has enhanced its sleep AI algorithms to provide even more detailed sleep insights. Newly added sleep metrics in Sleep Insights provide a more detailed analysis of your sleep quality so you can better understand your sleep patterns and develop better habits. These added metrics include movement during sleep, sleep latency, heart rate and breathing rate during sleep, in addition to previously supported metrics such as snoring duration, blood oxygen levels and sleep cycles.

The all-new fitness feature provides intelligent and effortless physical performance measurement for more customized training. In addition to five running intensity levels with personalized health rate zones, the new detailed Aerobic Threshold (AT) / Anaerobic Threshold (AnT) heart rate zone5 metrics support efficient running while quickly analyzing your performance. In addition, cyclists can easily calculate Functional Threshold Power (FTP) metrics in just 10 minutes and train like a pro with personalized power index based on AI data analysis to maximize performance. Fitness tracking tools also allow you to track your workouts and progress more conveniently. The new workout routines allow you to combine different exercises for personalized workouts and seamlessly transition from one exercise to the next without stopping. Compare your current performance with your past performance on the same route Race7 allows you to track your progress and stay motivated while running or cycling.

“By extending the power of Galaxy AI across our ecosystem, we hope to open up entirely new possibilities for optimized connected experiences and providing users with more personalization and intelligence. The introduction of Galaxy AI to the Galaxy Watch is just the beginning of this process, and we look forward to showing further integrations across the Galaxy portfolio soon,” said Junho Park, vice president and head of the Galaxy Ecosystem Product Planning Team, Samsung Electronics MX Business.

These new features will be available on the upcoming Galaxy Watch lineup through the One UI 6 Watch launching later this year. Starting in June, a limited number of Galaxy Watch users will have early access to Beta Program 8. This is just a taste of what Samsung has in store for its users. It's an exciting time and Samsung is eager to showcase the full power of Galaxy AI integrated with advanced hardware upgrades coming to the new Galaxy Watch series. Stay tuned for more updates.

